MARION — A Newland man was charged with trafficking methamphetamine after a vehicle search revealed 405 grams of methamphetamine, according to a press release from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan Paul Church, 46, was stopped by deputies on Sept. 7 while leaving a Stacy Hill Road address in Nebo as the deputies were responding the the address for possible drug activity.
