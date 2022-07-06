NEWLAND — A malfunction within a lift station in Newland is causing discomfort to the residents around it, but a solution from the town is in progress.
In a previous article about the Newland Board of Aldermen’s June 20 meeting, The AJT reported that two residents of Old Tweetsie Lane, Jason Yates and Michael Shirley, made public comments about the smell coming from the lift station that borders their properties. Yates stated that he and Shirley have made several comments to the town since last fall.
“The smell, whatever that gas is, is horrible,” Yates said. “It literally does, it burns your eyes if you have to do anything outside.”
The issue stems from a broken grinder pump within the lift station, said Newland Alderman Jamey Johnson. He stated that the issue “fell through the cracks” and went unnoticed by maintenance for some time.
The grinder functions to break up large objects that are flushed down toilets, such as bed sheets or pillow cases, Johnson explained. In this case, the town believes the issue is stemming from the jail’s sewage. Johnson stated that the issue would not have occurred if a trap would have been properly installed in the sheriff’s office’s sewage system.
Johnson said that delays are normal in this process, and that the grinder is on the way and Iron Mountain has been contracted to install it.
Yates and Shirley both stated that they don’t want “handouts,” as Shirley said. The aldermen offered to buy them air conditioning units, which neither of the men requested specifically at the meeting. Shirley stated he already had air conditioning units in his house. The vote did not pass by the board, and instead someone in the community offered to buy the air conditioners, but the residents stressed that units wasn’t their goal when they decided to make a public comment at the meeting, Yates said. According to Yates, what the two really want, other than for the grinder to be fixed, is some form of accountability on the town’s part.
“My feeling is that somebody should be held accountable,” he said.
Shirley said he thinks the town should build some type of structure around the station to help serve as a barrier between the smell and their houses. On top of the smell, though, Shirley said he is concerned about the health effects of breathing in the sewage all the time.
“If you look up hydrogen sulfide health issues, it’s not good,” he said. “Somebody shouldn’t be subjected to that.”
The town’s director of public works position has been vacant since the previous supervisor left in February, so no one from that department was available to speak on the issue for this report. The county health department also declined to comment on this story, as officials felt that they currently did not have sufficient details about the specific situation to provide an educated assessment on the health impact.
