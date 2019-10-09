NEWLAND — Newland hosted it second annual Fall Harvest Festival on the Riverwalk on Saturday, Oct. 5, bringing together food, vendors and fun in town to ring in the season.
Newland Fall Harvest Festival in photos
Tags
Carl Blankenship
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Copyright © 2019 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Special Publication
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Benfield appointed Clerk of Court
- Avery County Arrest Report
- ACSO solves pair of break-ins on Millers Gap
- Avery County Arrest Report
- Avery County Arrest Report
- Bruce Johnson
- Our Avery County: Avery's call to get on The Overmountain Victory Trail Map
- Greene announces for NC District 85
- Boone Drug invites community to 100th anniversary celebration
- Annual Sloop reunion brings together old friends
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.