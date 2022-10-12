NEWLAND — Temperatures and leaves are dropping, but fall activities are just beginning to pick up in the High Country.
One such activity, Newland Elementary School’s Fall Festival, took place on Friday, Oct. 7. Faculty and staff welcomed students and their families for an evening of family friendly, fall-themed fun.
Within a half-hour of the festival starting, people were lined up out the door and down the sidewalk to buy tickets. Once inside, they could browse the items at the auction, explore the games set up along the hallway, participate in a cake walk, grab some food or go outside to play in the inflatables. Those who were feeling a little braver than the rest could take a walk through the Knightmare Hallway, which was created by the kindergarten and first grade teachers.
“It was fantastic. We had a great turnout, and everybody seemed really pleased,” said NES principal Tamara Presnell. “The Knightmare Hallway was a big hit.”
Presnell said the festival was especially exciting for her since this is her first year back working in an elementary school. Prior to starting at NES, she was the principal at East Yancey Middle School, but she worked as an elementary school teacher prior to that.
Like any school fall festival, NES’ festival required a lot of help from the community, as well as the faculty and staff. Local businesses donated items to the auction and several stores donated cakes to the cake walk, Presnell said. Some of the teachers and parents baked cakes to donate to the cake walk as well, while other staff members ran games or sold tickets, food or drinks. Volunteers from Avery County High School’s Beta Club, Key Club and JROTC also came to help out with the games.
The auction included gift cards or tickets to places like Tweetsie Railroad, Ripley’s Aquarium, Stick Boy Bread Co., Makoto’s, Three Nails Hardware and more. Presnell estimated that the festival raised approximately $2,000 toward the school.
