The Town of Newland held its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 5. Floats and parade participants lined up at the old Lowe’s Foods parking lot before winding their way through downtown Newland and exiting the parade route by Wells Fargo. The Newland Police Department and Avery County Sheriff’s Office directed traffic around the event, while parade participants tossed candy to the enthusiastic crowd lined up on the sidewalk.
Newland Christmas parade
- By Luke Barber luke.barber@averyjournal.com
