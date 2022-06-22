NEWLAND — The Town of Newland Board of Aldermen met for a special budget meeting on June 16 and voted to accept the framework of its 2022-2023 budget.
The board originally met on June 13, but was unable to reach an agreement on several items within the budget, so the meeting was rescheduled in order to make some alterations. When the board met on June 16, it voted 3-2 to accept the new budget, with aldermen Christie Hughes and Kenny Caraway dissenting. A public hearing will be held at 5 p.m. on June 27 at the Newland Town Hall for the purpose of discussing and expected adoption of the new budget, which is available for review at the town hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
The aldermen also met on June 20 for its monthly board meeting. During this meeting, Jennifer Beam was sworn in as the town clerk and tax collector and the board voted to hire Gerald McKinney as the town attorney. Newland Police Department Chief Byron Clawson stated in his police report that there was 284 calls in May.
Neighbors Jason Yates and Michael Shirley attended the meeting to discuss the smell of sewage surrounding their homes from a pump that’s near their properties, but not owned by them. The sewage is not only just human waste, but also discarded chemicals that could be harmful for them to be breathing in, they said.
Yates explained that the smell burns he and his wife’s eyes at night and they cannot have their windows open because of the smell, but they do not have an air conditioner in their house because they’ve never needed one. Shirley expressed concern about the side effects of always breathing in sewage and complained of the smell.
The board said that the issue will be resolved when the grinder pump they ordered arrives, but a motion was made to reimburse both men for two air conditioning units in the meantime, a motion which did not carry. Glenn Johnson and his wife, Lois, stated that they would buy the men air conditioning units, and Nathan Gittman of The Inn at Shady Lawn offered to give them an extra unit that he has.
The Newland Board of Aldermen’s next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, at Newland Town Hall.
