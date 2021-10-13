NEWLAND — Many businesses are struggling to hire employees amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and county and town governments are sharing this burden.
At its monthly town aldermen meeting, Newland aldermen discussed employees across a variety of roles within the town including public works, law enforcement and within the town government.
Colby Benfield, supervisor of Newland’s public works, said that he has a collection of resumes and is ready to hire a new employee for his department. Meanwhile, Chief Byron Clawson of Newland’s police department said that the police department has just sworn in two new police officers and is back to being fully staffed for the time being.
The town is in the process of hiring a new finance officer and considering candidates. Currently, they are welcoming a new town administrator, Jeremy Gerrish. Hailing from Indiana, Gerrish is a newcomer to the High Country and excited to join the town of Newland this fall.
“I think he’s going to do a wonderful job,” Newland Mayor Valeria Jaynes said. “I think people will really like him because he likes people and likes to get involved.”
In the public comments portion of the meeting, a Newland resident shared concerns about noise, traffic and ordinance compliance at the construction of the new campground at the end of Shady Street.
According to Benfield, construction workers and other staff are currently using an entrance on Shady Street to access the in-progress campground, causing disruption and more through traffic on that street. The aldermen and Benfield assured that the campsite will be accessed from Highway 181 and that this disruption will only be until the highway access is completed.
The new campground will have 100 spots for RVs and other campers. They are not permanent residencies though, and Benfield said that campers can only stay at a spot for a maximum of 30 days.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
