NEWLAND — The Newland Board of Aldermen held a workshop on Thursday, Feb. 25, to address personnel concerns as several town personnel will be leaving their positions in the near future for a variety of reasons.
One individual who works in the town’s tag office is going on leave due to maternity leave. During the town’s workshop, aldermen discussed options in order to fill that position. Alderman Lauren Turbyfill said that the town would be interested in hiring someone who is already qualified to use the state’s computer software and is certified by the state to be a notary. While no official decision on the matter will be made until the town’s next board of aldermen meeting, the board agreed that the position would be temporary and part-time.
The town will also be searching for a new town administrator, since Town Manager Keith Hoilman is retiring. Hoilman has worked in a dual capacity during his tenure with the town, serving as both the town’s administrator and public works director. His skills have helped the town financially, but upon his departure the town may need to hire for both positions.
In the meantime, in order to cover water and sewer maintenance, the town discussed contracting with Water Quality Lab and Operations out of Banner Elk or another company to handle the maintenance of the town’s water system, including testing and quality assurance services. Hoilman said the town’s public works staff are in a position to handle the duties required, but a certified professional will need to essentially “sign off” on the water and well sites once a week.
Mayor Valerie Jaynes said that it was suggested to her for the town to hold a workshop to guide the alderman as they begin the process of searching for and hiring a town administrator.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Jaynes said. “We probably got lucky. Keith kind of fell into it, and never really had to search and hire. This time I feel like we need to search and hire the right person to do the job.”
In the future, the town will look at hiring internally for its Public Works Director position. However, it will take time for current town personnel to attain the required certifications and training to fill the post.
“There are always challenges when you have a transition, but I think the town is set right now. The biggest thing is getting an administrator, somebody to fix the position and who wants to stay for a little while. A lot of times they’re in here for two years to get their feet wet, then they’re on to bigger and better things,” Hoilman said.
The board also discussed strengthening the town’s tax policy and being more aggressive in the collection of delinquent taxes.
Toward the end of the meeting, Hoilman expressed his gratitude to the town.
“I would like to say that I’ve enjoyed my last 15 and a half years here. I appreciate what people have done for me, for helping me out and giving me a chance,” Hoilman said.
Alderman Kenny Caraway commended Hoilman for his work and said that he has left the town in a better position now than when he first assumed the role as Newland’s town manager.
