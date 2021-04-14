NEWLAND — The Newland Board of Aldermen convened for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, April 6, in which it moved through a packed meeting schedule as it handles additional changes in the absence of a town manager.
At the beginning of the meeting, the aldermen quickly moved to approved the meeting minutes form the previous meeting, as well as the emergency meeting minutes in which the town approved a contract with Water Quality Lab Operations in Banner Elk to perform water quality tests for the town.
In public comments, a local resident addressed some issues she was having with the lights at Shoemaker Park in Newland, where one light shines into her bedroom window. She asked if there was a reason the lights were affixed the way they are and asked if perhaps if the lights were used to keep people from sleeping in the park.
Her second point addressed her concern with the alleyway behind Yellow Mountain Enterprises, which is being used heavily. The resident asked if the town had truly closed it or if they would be interested in selling it. The Alderman discussed options on what to do with the alleyway, and Public Works Assistant Colby Buchanan said that he would take a look into both issues. Alderman Jamey Johnson floated the idea of possibly maintaining the alleyway and adjacent lot due to the amount of traffic that is utilizing it.
Finance Officer Lisa Meinhardt reported that she is preparing financial statements for the first quarter of the year and that she has already put out advertisements for a new public maintenance worker. The aldermen then set dates to complete upcoming budget workshops, as well as times to conduct interviews for new hires.
Newland Police Chief Byron Clawson reported that the police department is investigating a felony child abuse case. The case involves a 6-year-old who was intentionally given his brother’s medication by his mother. Clawson said that both children are on medicine for Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) but take different medications. The Department of Social Services (DSS) was notified and are working on criminal charges. The children have since been removed from the home.
Other notable calls from the past month include four motor vehicle accidents, three domestic situations, three drug complaints, 10 alarm activations, one animal complaint, 10 incident reports, 10 follow-up investigations, four welfare checks, six warning citations, 10 documentation reports and two verbal disputes.
Buchanan reported that there were no major water or sewer issues for the month but said that the department has been busy with road and park maintenance. The department is working on quotes for new signs and also received a quote of $45,000 for a proposed building for maintenance to keep equipment, which would include five garage doors and two walk-in doors, but the quote is not final.
The town is pursuing policy changes to keep residents accountable for paying their taxes within a two-year time period. Alderman Kenny Caraway said that the town needs policy to ensure residents pay their taxes, especially among residents who have a large amount of outstanding payments.
“In two years time, if folks are making any attempt to make partial payments or anything else, than that’s time to cut it off. It’s not fair to the other people who are coming in here every month and making payments,” Caraway said.
The town is also looking to add onto its tag office staff. The town receives $20,000 a year from the county through a reimbursement. Caraway emphasized that the service is offered to the whole county and that the town should not run a deficit to keep the office operational. Johnson said that the tag office should begin to bring in more revenue once offices fully reopen and that it would be a good idea to cross-train employees to handle multiple duties.
The board then moved to renew its charter with the High Country Council of Governments. The Aldermen also approved a $12,500 budget amendment that would move funds from the general fund to the police department to help cover expenses for the new K9 program.
Buchanan gave the town update and said he considers himself the supervisor since the previous town manager Keith Hoilman retired. Buchanan said he is taking an expanded role and updated the board that the new Bojangles in town is shooting for an opening day of April 23.
The board then officially promoted Buchanan from Assistant Public Works Director to the Public Works Supervisor. The board also approved raises for both the Public Works Supervisor and Tax Collector due to their expanded roles in the absence of a town manager.
Meinhardt then updated the board that the owners of a cell tower in town is willing to pay the town to buy out the remainder of its lease. Calvert added that many communication companies are moving to satellite, and Meinhardt said that the board did not have to make a decision on the matter immediately. The buyout would likely bring in about $42,000 to the town.
“I think by the year 2030, all of those (towers) are going to go all digital and all satellite, if that’s what you want to say. I think option B is the best choice for the town, because the tower is not going to make it past 17 years,” Johnson said.
As the last order of business, the board promoted Meinhardt as the Interim Town Administrator while the board looks to hire a new town manager.
