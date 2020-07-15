NEWLAND — During the Town of Newland’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 7, aldermen discussed several local business projects, both old and new, that are moving forward and have potential to affect the local economy.
Town Manager Keith Hoilman reported to the council that he spoken with someone from Structall Building Systems about connecting water to a site where the business plans to move into. Hoilman had recently met with representatives of the company along with McGill Associates, an engineering consultant firm, who are working to finalize proposal for Structall to move into the area.
“I told them we wouldn’t do any taps or anything until we know for sure that they’re coming in, but we could work something out on the well side,” Hoilman said.
Alderman Kenny Caraway noted that Structall had a trailer onsite, to which Hoilman said that the company would be working on cleaning up the site and that the company would be hiring about 30 full-time positions once the business is up and running.
“They told me they love the area, they went to school up here at Appalachian and they’re going to come in and do what they can for this area. I think they’ll be good to work with once we know for sure that they’re coming in,” Hoilman said.
Hoilman also checked in with local businessman Steve Nelson, who requested a town annex last meeting to provide sewer and water service to approximately 33 acres off Hickory Nut Gap Road. Hoilman said Nelson is waiting for a piece of property to sell before he begins moving forward with his campground.
The owner of the old Lowes Food Property is looking at various options in order to do something with property which has sat empty since Lowes left the Ash Street location in April 2017. According to Hoilman, the owner is considering donating a part of it to the town, and is looking at other areas that would help him sell or rent the building, including fixing the parking lot and repairing the interior of the building.
The meeting began with an update from Newland Police Chief Byron Clawson. Notable incidents from the past month that the police department dealt with included four motor vehicle accidents, one domestic situation, two animal complaints, one larceny of a motor vehicle that was recovered in Marion, one alarm activation and one drug arrest for possession of methamphetamine.
Clawson reported that one incident resulted in multiple citations. The suspect received citations for possession of drug paraphernalia, indecent exposure, intoxication and was charged for resisting arrest, obstructing and delaying an officer.
“The subject was so disruptive he ended up getting 20 days contempt of court from the magistrate,” Clawson stated in his report. “Our officer was very professional in dealing with the subject and displayed a lot of restraint.”
Furthermore, Alderman Jamey Johnson asked Clawson if call volume had risen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Clawson said police calls decreased during the first months. Johnson further inquired on what Clawson saw as the town’s five biggest problems related to law enforcement, to which Clawson responded by saying that the drug issue is the greatest issue facing the town.
“We’re making drug charges every month. We don’t go a month without some sort of drug charge,” Clawson said.
Clawson added that drug-related arrests are conducted on individuals who live within the town as well as those coming from out of town.
Hoilman updated the board on several projects that the town has been working on, including painting of the inside of the town hall, changing LED lighting has begun, paving and filling potholes around town and reporting that the new backhoe that was ordered should arrive onsite in 10 to 12 weeks.
“The fireworks show seemed to be a real big success. There was a lot of people there. The parking lots were full, and hopefully the businesses did well for what they can do,” Hoilman said.
Alderman Dave Calvert discussed town employees needing to wear masks. Calvert stated that a citizen had brought up the question to him after that citizen asked a maskless employee at the post office why they were not wearing one. The employee responded by saying that they did not own a mask.
Calvert reiterated that establishments are supposed to have the governor’s order posted at the entrance of the building, which states that all persons entering an establishment are required to wear a face covering, and that if an individual is without a face covering then the individual is acknowledging that they fall under one or more of the exemptions.
Alderman Lauren Turbyfill brought up the subject of the town park, and said that it is in need of repair. Turbyfill discussed possibly implementing a small-scale plan that would add new playground equipment over a period of time. Hoilman mentioned the possibility of pursuing grants to improve the site.
“I didn’t realize how many people use the Riverwalk until I was on the Riverwalk every day,” Turbyfill said.
Aldermen also discussed needing to close off the playground due to COVID-19 and posting a sign saying that if one chooses to use the playground then they are doing so at their own risk.
