NEWLAND — The Avery County Sheriff’s Office, VAYA Health and Daymark Recovery Services unveiled an innovative new program on Tuesday, April 13, that seeks to provide law enforcement officers with the tools to more effectively respond to situations involving mental health emergencies.
Through the partnership, officers are equipped with iPads that provide direct access to mental health professionals, or mobile crisis teams, via telehealth services. Sheriff Kevin Frye said that the program has been in the works for some time and offers his department the opportunity to lead the way through a program that is the first of its kind in the state.
“This has been a work in progress,” Frye said. “We would take mobile crisis workers with us out in the field and all of the sudden it broke. The reason was there just was not enough mobile crisis workers based on our cases here to justify them having enough mobile crisis workers go out into the field with us every time. It was a two- or three-hour wait time sometimes to get somebody here. So as we began this talk, with us and VAYA and Daymark, we came up with this idea to do the iPads with telehealth.”
The iPads will effectively ensure law enforcement officers have access to mental health professionals when out in the field at a moment’s notice. The program, known as the VAYA/Avery/Daymark model, is designed to help LEOs work more efficiently with mobile crisis teams, who are provided through Daymark Recovery Services.
“The iPads will connect directly to the mobile crisis team at Daymark. In the field, (officers) will have an auditory and visual connection to them. That person is going to have all the resources (officers) will need and ask for to provide consultation for the officer. All the iPads have wonderful cameras, so (crisis workers) can do a visual with officers and with the person (officers) have in the field,” Donald Reuss, Senior Vice President of VAYA Health, said.
According to Reuss, VAYA’s new model is based in part on a similar program that was implemented by the Charleston (SC) Police Department, which utilizes mobile crisis dispatch that is installed inside of the patrol cars. VAYA’s model, however, allows officers to be more mobile. With the use of the iPads, it is not necessary for an individual to be detained or situated inside of a patrol vehicle to be assessed by a remote mental health professional.
While the three agencies just began rolling out the implementation phase, there are several goals that they hope to achieve through the program. First and foremost, VAYA wants to lower the number of mental health cases being transported to the emergency department at the hospital, where these individuals can often wait to receive care for extended periods of time and are difficult to discharge due to the laws in place. Reuss noted that it was crucial to prevent these transports when the individual did not need to go to the ER, although there are times when it is necessary.
Secondly, the agencies are aiming to divert mental health cases away from jail and toward resources that cater to the individual’s condition when the situation is applicable.
“There are lots of jails across all of our communities that are filled with people with mental health and substance abuse-related problems. There’s a portion of those individuals that can be diverted to mental health and substance abuse treatment services instead of sitting in jails,” Reuss said. “Those are the individuals we want to get our hands on to get into our system and give them the proper treatment and support and hopefully get them into recovery.”
Lastly, the agencies are looking to increase the utilization of mobile crisis teams. These teams are made up of mental health professionals who are able to respond to the scene of a mental health emergency, intervene and divert the individual to the proper resource. However, the limited amount of mobile crisis workers available in comparison to the demand present means that LEOs have not been able to effectively use the resource due to the time it takes for a mobile crisis team to arrive on scene.
Billy West, CEO of Daymark Recovery Services, said that mobile crisis units have been utilized since they came on the social services and mental health scene in 1992. However, the service has functioned better in urban communities rather than rural communities throughout its history. Additionally, Daymark has been offering telehealth for the past 15 years, but in 2020 the service was utilized extensively, causing the agency to switch to a hybrid model with both in-person and remote assessments being available.
“We have done almost 300,000 telehealth visits and they’ve all been very successful. That’s just in one year. So we’ve gone from 30,000 to 300,000 like that,” West said. “We know it works.”
West added that the expanse in the use of telehealth services also has the opportunity to alleviate problems experienced with the utilization of mobile crisis teams in rural areas by law enforcement.
“This is a real opportunity. Instead of saying, ‘Oh, we’ll be there in two hours.’ We want (officers) to get back on the road. (Officers) need a decision and need to know the person is safe and can be left for us to come later, meaning five minutes or five hours, or there’s no reason for us to come out and go ahead and do the petition. Let’s make that call, take some liability off of (the officers) and get them back on the road as quickly as possible. That’s really one of our goals,” West said.
Leaders with each agency stressed the need for the officers to provide feedback on the utilization of the new program, so that bugs can be addressed and issues remedied. During the presentation, an officer noted the lack of internet service in many parts of the county, to which Reuss replied was one of the reasons why VAYA wanted to implement the program in Avery before expanding to other areas in the state.
“One thing we would say is, help figure out where (those gaps in coverage) are. We are in communication with North Carolina representatives that are sitting on a big wad of money around increasing connectivity across the region for telehealth services. It’s a big push from the federal government as well, and we know that there’s going to be money coming into the region. We know that it is a big need, and we would advocate (on officers’) behalf. We expect that there’s going to be a lot of people interested in this pilot, and we’re starting in rural Avery for a reason. Because the connectivity is rough, the challenges of doing it here are a lot greater than doing it in Henderson County (for example). Those are the exact issues we want to work out,” Reuss said.
Frye also addressed the officers in attendance and reminded them that as an agency they have an opportunity to lead the state in being a part of the solution to the mental health problem.
“I want us to be leaders in everything we do, and this is one of those opportunities that we get to lead a state effort in changing for the better the way that mental health is dealt with in North Carolina. We all know, and the mental health professionals here will tell, if there is one area in our society that is broken right now, it is mental health, and we have an opportunity to do something positive,” Frye said.
