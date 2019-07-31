RALEIGH — SB 343, which was signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper on July 26, has a section that would require Avery County Schools to submit its start and end dates to the state along with the reason for its start date.
The district will have to submit a report because it starts classes outside of the normal schedule dictated by the state. The district normally receives a waiver to begin a week early, but for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year the district adopted a modified year-round calendar that functions like a normal school calendar, but will allow the schools to begin and end school a full week early.
The Board of Education discussed the change at a special meeting on July 23 before the bill was signed by the governor. The board opted to continue with the modified calendar, and there are no consequences along with the report included in the law.
The Avery BOE justifies the calendar with issues caused by inclement weather in the county that often results in first-semester testing being pushed back past the holiday break, and better alignment with the schedule of students who are enrolled in classes at Mayland Community College while still in high school.
There are a handful of other districts in the state who have also used creative applications of alternate calendar schedules.
Interim Superintendent Bill Miller said the district was informed of the governor’s intent to sign the bill beforehand.
The section regarding the start and end date is only one part of a law titled “An Act to Make Various Changes to Laws Related to Education.” The law includes a number of other changes, including evaluations of the effectiveness of charter schools.
The primary sponsor on the legislation, Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga), represented Avery County before redistricting resulted in a change in representation to Sen. Warren Daniel (R-Burke). Ballard could not be reached for comment before press time.
The bill passed both the Senate and the House with bipartisan votes.
Rep. Josh Dobson (R-McDowell), who has been a vocal proponent of calendar flexibility for local school districts, said he does not want there to be any unintended consequences for ACS.
“I’m still looking at it,” Dobson said. “I don’t have all the information to how that’s exactly going to affect Avery County.”
