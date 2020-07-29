ASHEVILLE — The National Forests in North Carolina announced that Jen Barnhart will oversee management and operations as the new District Ranger on the Appalachian Ranger District of the Pisgah National Forest. Barnhart began July 20..
“Jen has an excellent background in working collaboratively with others and for multiple agencies. She is well grounded in the management of district programs and has a great conservation education background,” said Forest Supervisor Allen Nicholas. “Jen’s previous forest is similar to the Pisgah National Forest in that it experiences exceptionally high recreational demand with high expectations from the public.”
Barnhart has been a District Ranger on the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire and Maine since 2016, where she built strong relationships with local communities and partners.
“It is a privilege to be selected to serve on the prestigious National Forests in North Carolina,” said Barnhart. “I’m looking forward to serving a district of employees who are hardworking, knowledgeable, and passionate about public land management. This also rings true for me with the highly capable local communities and partners that are devoted to a vastly regarded and impressive landscape.”
Barnhart has a bachelor’s degree in Natural Resource Recreation with a minor in Forestry from Virginia Tech University and a master’s degree in Natural Resources and Science Management from the University of Minnesota. She has a diverse background of over twenty years of experience in integrated natural resources, public service, and land management. Her positions have varied beyond working for the Forest Service with non-profit conservation organizations, universities, and land management state agencies. Barnhart has also worked as an Acting District Ranger and a District Recreation Program Manager on the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests in South Carolina and as a District Recreation Program Manager on the Kisatchie National Forest in Louisiana.
