NEWLAND — It’s almost Bo Time in Newland. The new Bojangles on Cranberry Street is currently set to open on Thursday, June 3.
Katherine Cruz, the Area Director for Bojangles of Western North Carolina and Tennessee LLC, says that a grand opening event is being planned for the new location. While the marketing department is currently ironing out the details, it is customary for new Bojangles locations to offer gift cards to the first customers or provide other prizes.
“It depends on where the location is and what they have going on. Sometimes they have a spinning wheel where you get prizes, and stuff like that. We’re also trying to get a hold of somebody to put the flag up for the ceremony,” Cruz said.
Plans for the new Bojangles began last September, and construction started last October. Despite the winter weather, the construction of the franchise proceeded relatively quickly. As the fast food chain prepares to open, Cruz said that she has experienced locals’ enthusiasm for the new location firsthand.
“I was trying to put the menu board together on Saturday and here were cars passing by and people were screaming, ‘It’s Bo Time!’” Cruz said.
Over the last several weeks, the business has been hiring and training management, crew members and staff. Cruz said that management received 40 applications and has hired about 37 applicants so far. While the unemployment situation in the country has slowed the hiring process down a bit, the new chain also experienced some setbacks with getting materials for the new building to the location. Despite this, Cruz said that Bojangles will be ready to get up and running.
“We’re just looking for success and selling lots of chicken. We’re hoping for a great opening,” Cruz said.
Once the new Bojangles opens, it will be operating from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and hours may adjust slightly in the future.
