BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae College and Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute (CCC&TI) have entered into a new partnership that establishes their first overall Guaranteed Admission Program.
Any CCC&TI student who wishes to transfer to Lees-McRae and earn their bachelor’s degree may take advantage of the program, which includes both main campus and online degree options. While program-to-program articulation agreements have existed before, this is the first time that transfer students may choose from any academic program at Lees-McRae.
“Helping students on their way to a four-year degree is a big part of what we do and these agreements are critical,” said CCC&TI President Mark Poarch. “Partnerships like this are paving the way for more local students to reach their educational goals.”
As part of the new partnership, CCC&TI students transferring to Lees-McRae will have access to increased academic scholarships. Qualifying students can receive up to 60 percent off of their tuition at Lees-McRae. For CCC&TI students entering into a Lees-McRae degree completion program online, the college will offer a tuition discount of $30 per credit hour. Further discounts of up to $20 per credit hour are also available to law enforcement personnel, sworn police officers, registered nurses, healthcare personnel, and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society members.
“This new partnership between Lees-McRae and Caldwell is a win for both institutions,” said Kevin Phillips, vice president for enrollment management at Lees-McRae. “We offer many unique and innovative academic programs that are of great interest to students at Caldwell. With these increased scholarships and tuition discounts, Caldwell students will learn that their return on investment will be as strong as they can find anywhere. This puts private college education in the price range of state colleges and universities for our incoming Caldwell students.”
The two schools will also begin updating existing program-to-program articulation agreements and collaborating on future partnerships. With exciting new academic programs in areas such as Exercise Science, Nutrition Science, Pre-Physical Therapy, Outdoor Recreation Management, Ski Industry Business, and Wilderness Medicine, Lees-McRae can offer students limitless possibilities to complete their education.
To learn more about Lees-McRae and the partnership with Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, contact Transfer Admissions Counselor Savanna Buff at (828) 898-8840 or buffs@lmc.edu.
