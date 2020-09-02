SPRUCE PINE — “Love your neighbor as yourself” is the guiding principle of Neighbors Feeding Neighbors. Founders Alan and Amy Hoilman are from Mitchell County and know the people they serve, which is why they honor their mission so well: to reach out to those who have food insecurity with love and respect, and serving those in need without judgment.”
The Hoilmans started the food ministry Neighbors Feeding Neighbors in 2018, and the ministry has grown to serve more than 9,000 people last year. Alan said that many of those served, “feel like they have been forgotten. People with no friends or family, no transportation or in poor health.”
Where there is a need, the Hoilmans and Neighbors Feeding Neighbors are ready to help. WAMY Community Action, through the Cares Act, has partnered with the organization to help reach those that need it most. Through this partnership, Neighbors Feeding Neighbors will be able to further expand their food delivery to homes in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties.
“We are excited to work with Neighbors Feeding Neighbors, their outreach and ministry is incredible and they are able to reach people that we can’t,” said Melissa Soto, executive director of WAMY Community Action.
Neighbors Feeding Neighbor’s work depends on volunteers to help cook, pack food boxes or deliver food boxes to homes with no transportation. One of the programs they offer is Kids 4 Christ, getting youth involved in serving their community. “Kids are a shining light. When kids show up to help it makes people happier because they show love and kindness to others,” according to the organization.
Teaching the next generation the importance of volunteering is critical because our volunteer base is aging out and are stretched across many organizations meeting many different needs in Avery Mitchell, and Yancey counties. Neighbors Feeding Neighbors encourages kids and young people to get involved now to become the future volunteer base.
“We all have to work together to end hunger, homelessness and help those that need it,” Alan Hoilman said. “No matter how young or old you are, sow that seed of hope and let’s forget judgment.”
WAMY became involved with Neighbors Feeding Neighbors through its involvement in the Community Housing Coalition. WAMY depends on volunteers like the Hoilmans, who know firsthand the condition of some of the homes they deliver to. There are often many needs in a local household, from food assistance to major home repairs. The Community Housing Coalition is tasked to undertake the problems of housing repairs, as well as affordability and availability. WAMY Community Action is working with partners like Neighbors Feeding Neighbors and volunteers like the Hoilmans to address some of the issues facing the tri-county area.
“God wants us to be the answer to people’s prayers,” Pastor Rick Schilling with UMC Spruce Pine and volunteer serving on the Housing Coalition, said. “God’s primary way of acting in this world is through people.”
To get involved or donate, call Neighbors Feeding Neighbors at (828) 592-4089 or WAMY Housing Coalition at (828) 766-9150.
