AVERY COUNTY — The NC Department of Transportation has several resurfacing projects scheduled for Avery County this summer, NCDOT Communications Officer David Uchiyama.
The actual dates for the projects vary depending on the contractor, and while the NCDOT tries to stay as close to the scheduled dates as possible, some projects may be delayed or postponed because of weather, especially in mountain communities, Uchiyama said.
Primary routes scheduled to be resurfaced include the following:
NC 184 in Banner Elk
NC 194 in Banner Elk
NC 105 to Watauga County and toward Elk Valley
US 19E from Roaring Creek through Plumtree and Spear and ending at NC 194 in Ingalls
Secondary routes scheduled to be resurfaced include the following:
Barlow Road in Heaton
Tanglewood Cemetery Road in Linville
Hollerth Road in Linville
Chestnut Hill Road in Linville
Linville Avenue in Linville
Several other secondary routes in the Altamont, Hughes, Chestnut Dale and Montezuma communities are also scheduled for resurfacing, Uchiyama said. The secondary routes will be resurfaced with either plant mix or traditional tar and gravel materials, he said.
New speed limit signs have also been posted recently on some roads in the county, such as NC 194 and Beech Mountain Road. In recent years, the NCDOT has been evaluating speed limits in rural areas in which they consider driveways, intersections, crashes, shoulder conditions, driving investigations and operating speed studies, Uchiyama said.
Other plans for road maintenance in Avery County this year include installing a shoulder guardrail on Roseboro Road and constructing a right turn lane from US 19E northbound to NC 194 eastbound, according to the NCDOT’s 2020-2029 State Transportation Improvement Program.
