RALEIGH – State officials will host a series of public meetings to provide information and allow public feedback on the draft version of the N.C. Clean Transportation Plan, which outlines strategies to decarbonize the transportation sector.
The agency will also host a series of open house meetings throughout the state on Wednesday and Thursday, March 1 and 2, and Monday, March 6. Registration is not required to participate in the open house meetings.
One of those meetings will take place on March 6 at Brushy Fork Baptist Church located 3915 U.S. 421 in Vilas from 5 to 7 p.m.
NCDOT will publish the draft plan on its website March 1. Once the plan is published March 1, NCDOT will also provide a link on its website where stakeholders can provide feedback through March 15. Information about the plan’s goals can be viewed at NCDOT’s website.
NCDOT and more than 220 stakeholders worked for more than a year to develop the draft plan, which explores strategies to advance clean transportation investments and workforce development. The draft plan encourages an equitable transition to zero-emission vehicles and strategies to deploy clean transportation infrastructure to support the transition.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued Executive Order 246 in January 2022 that directed NCDOT to work with stakeholders to develop the plan. The plan set the state on a course to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, advance environmental justice and create good-paying jobs tied to clean transportation. The executive order builds upon 2018’s Executive Order 80 and establishes a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% from 2005 levels and increase zero-emission vehicle adoption to 1.25 million vehicles by 2030.
NCDOT’s open house meetings will be held in six locations on March 1-2 and March 6. The information shared and feedback requested will be identical at each of the meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.