RALEIGH — The state’s transportation secretary discussed the state’s strategic plan for increasing the number of zero-emission vehicles in North Carolina on Sept. 26.
The N.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon provided highlights of the North Carolina Zero-Emission Vehicle plan to media at an electric car charging station at Wake Technical Community College. The plan outlines a strategy to increase the number of zero-emission vehicles registered in the state to at least 80,000 by 2025. There are about 9,600 fully electric vehicles currently registered in the state.
Last fall, Governor Roy Cooper directed NCDOT to develop the plan as part of Executive Order No. 80 — outlining the state’s commitment to address climate change and transition to a clean energy economy.
“Zero-emission vehicles will improve the air we breathe, allow for greater mobility and grow our clean energy economy,” Trogdon said. “ZEVs are a new technology that is disrupting the transportation industry. That’s why this plan is important — how do we prepare for and leverage disruptive technologies?”
Trogdon and NCDOT staff presented the plan on Sept. 27 at the North Carolina Climate Change Interagency Council meeting in the Nature Research Center.
NCDOT consulted with stakeholders statewide, other state agencies and industry partners and received wide-ranging public comments that helped shape the plan.
The plan includes strategies to increase ZEV registrations by: promoting public awareness and education about electric vehicles, making it more convenient to own and operate a ZEV — including expanding charging stations across the state — and advancing policy changes to promote electric vehicles.
NCDOT created a video as its first step in public outreach on the plan, and it can be seen by clicking to vimeo.com/362600360.
