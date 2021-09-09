WILKESBORO - N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways in partnership with its Office of Civil Rights is inviting small, disadvantaged businesses to learn more about contracting opportunities with the department.
Meeting for Highway Division 11 will hold an in-person at 801 Statesville Road, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.
From 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 11, NCDOT staff will host an in-person event for NCDOT’s Highway Division 11. Division 11 includes the following counties: Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.
This is the second round of statewide outreach events the agency has hosted. In June, more than 160 people participated in the first round of events. During the events, NCDOT staff will be on hand to explain how to do business with the agency, upcoming work opportunities in the area and how to apply for transportation contracts.
NCDOT awards contracts in mowing, litter pickup, landscaping, snow and ice removal, traffic control, painting, striping, road construction and other areas.
For more information, click to www.ncdot.gov/highwaysdbe or check out our video at: https://youtu.be/fajlwy6HhdI.
NCDOT requests disadvantaged business owners RSVP if they would like to attend in-person.
To RSVP for the Division 11 event, contact Kenny Heavner at khheavner@ncdot.gov or (336) 903-9115.
