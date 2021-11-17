WINSTON-SALEM — The North Carolina Department of Labor issued two separate fines totaling $46,200 to the Hound Ears Club on Monday, Nov. 8, after the death on May 31 on a Linville resident and employee on May 31.
According to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, an employee was reported missing on May 31, and deputies were pointed to the area of 1860 Hickory in Boone, the Avery Journal-Times previously reported. When deputies searched the area, they found Robert G. Presnell, 47, of Linville, dead.
According to NCDOL Public Information Officer Natalie Bouchard, preliminary information indicated that Presnell had fallen off of a roof, and that the department was working with the WCSO on the investigation.
According to the NCDOL’s report, released on Wednesday, Nov. 10, they identified two citations for which Hound Ears was fined.
“The maximum penalty for each serious violation is $7,000. The maximum penalty for each willful serious violation is $70,000,” Bouchard stated. “The General Statutes say that the Labor Department has to take into consideration various factors such as the gravity of the violation, the size of the business, the good faith and cooperation of the employer, and the history of previous violations.”
The first was that Hound Ears did not ensure each employee on a surface with an unprotected side that was more than four feet off the ground “was protected by one or more of the following: guardrail systems, safety net systems or personal fall protection systems.”
The citation noted Presnell was cleaning gutters and “fell 20 feet to the hard, packed ground below and was fatally injured.”
The second citation was for Hound Ears not providing personal fall protection system training.
The citations came with fines of $42,000 and $4,200, respectively.
“The penalties are in no way designed to make up for loss of life,” Bouchard stated. “By law, the civil money penalties collected by the N.C. Department of Labor are not the receipts of the department, but rather must be remitted to the Civil Penalty and Forfeiture Fund, which then distributes the monies to the public school systems.”
According to the report, Hound Ears is required to post the citation and notification of penalty in a “prominent place at or near the location of the violation(s)” to be seen by all affected employees. The posting is required to stay up until the violations have been abated, or for three working days, whichever is longer.
According to Bouchard, Hound Ears has 15 working days from the receipt of the citation to request an informal conference with the NCDOL to file an appeal of the fines or to pay them.
“Hound Ears Club takes the health and safety of its staff and members very seriously,” read a statement from Hound Ears Club COO and General Manager Russ Curtis and President Bill Sturges. “We regret the unfortunate passing of one of our employees on May 31. We have been fully cooperative with all relevant authorities since that time, and we have worked even harder to strengthen our safety protocols.”
According to the statement, the club learned of the citations from the NCDOL on Nov. 9.
“We disagree with the agency’s findings, and we will continue to seek a fair and equitable resolution of the agency’s concerns,” the statement read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.