BANNER ELK — The North Carolina Christmas Tree Association marked its 60th year with its annual summer meeting and trade show.
This year’s meeting, which rotates between the state’s six major Fraser fir-growing counties, was held at the Best Western Mountain Lodge in Banner Elk on Aug. 16 and 17.
The meeting is a chance for growers from around the state to come together for workshops, to speak with vendors and network.
The meeting also featured a social to celebrate the 60th anniversary and there was some information about the history of the NCCTA posted outside the exhibition hall.
“It’s a good opportunity for the growers to network,” NCCTA Executive Director Jennifer Greene said.
About 80 growers came out for the meeting and 24 vendors.
The size of the farms growers represented ranged from 25 acres to several thousand acres.
Greene added there are a mix of growers from the major growing counties and vendors from around the country as well. The farms chosen for tours can be the result of projects by local Cooperative Extensions at farms and include demonstrations.
The NCCTA’s Winter Meeting is always hosted in Watauga County.
