RALEIGH — With a strong showing from mail-in and early voters, North Carolina on Monday, Oct. 19, eclipsed more than 1.6 million votes in the 2020 general election.
With approximately two weeks remaining until Election Day, more than 22 percent of registered voters have already cast ballots.
“We’re glad to see so many North Carolina voters performing their civic duty and letting their voice be heard by voting,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We look forward to more North Carolinians casting their ballot and staying safe while doing so.”
As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, North Carolina voters had cast 570,019 ballots by mail and 468,020 ballots in-person. In Avery County, approximately 1,000 votes had been cast at the one-stop voting site at the Avery County pool as of 4:30 p.m. the same day, including a total of more than 500 ballots cast on the opening day of one-stop voting on October 15.
The in-person early voting period ends October 31. Voters may find sites and hours in their county using the One-Stop Early Voting Site Search Tool by clicking to https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/ or calling the Avery County Board of Elections at (828) 733-8282.
For a breakdown of voter turnout by county, click to www.ncsbe.gov/results-data/election-results/voter-turnout-statistics. The turnout maps are updated each morning.
For absentee by-mail data, click to www.ncsbe.gov/results-data/absentee-data.
