RALEIGH — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in October. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 10.5 percent while Watauga County had the lowest at 4.1 percent.
All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Fayetteville had the highest rate at 8.3 percent while Raleigh and Durham-Chapel Hill each had the lowest at 5.3 percent. The October not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 6.1 percent.
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in 99 counties and decreased in one. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases over the year.
The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in October by 99,091 to 4,655,614, while those unemployed decreased by 37,449 to 302,413. Since October 2019, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 287,403, while those unemployed increased 122,332.
Avery County’s unemployment rate for October was 4.6 percent, a decrease of 0.5 percent from the previous month and ranking fifth-lowest statewide. Ashe County, with a 4.7-percent unemployment rate, placed as seventh-lowest statewide, ranking all three High Country counties among the lowest counties of unemployment statewide.
Caldwell had the highest unemployment of bordering counties at 6.6 percent (25th highest in North Carolina), with 5.7 percent in Burke County.
Avery: 4.6 percent
Ashe: 4.7 percent
Burke: 5.7 percent
McDowell: 5.7 percent
Mitchell: 6.4 percent
Watauga: 4.1 percent
North Carolina experienced a statewide rate of 6.1 percent for October, a 0.8-percent increase from the previous month. Among neighboring states, Tennessee had the highest state unemployment rate for October at 7.4 percent. South Carolina had the lowest unemployment rate out of neighboring states at 4.2 percent.
North Carolina: 6.1 percent
Georgia: 4.5 percent
South Carolina: 4.2 percent
Tennessee: 7.4 percent
Virginia: 5.3 percent
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in October in Avery increased by 1.4 percent. The statewide labor force employed totaled 4,958,027, an increase of more than 40,000 than a month earlier, with a total of 304,213 unemployed in North Carolina, a 2.6-percent increase from the same month last year.
North Carolina continues to keep pace with the national growth trend, with a net gain of 26,400 jobs in October. According to NC Department of Commerce data, the labor market is improving as unemployment trends downward and labor force participation trends upward; however, the number of people with jobs still remains below pre-pandemic levels.
It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.
All figures courtesy North Carolina Department of Commerce and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
