RALEIGH – The North Carolina Sheriffs Association (NCSA) has established the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association Criminal Justice Scholarship for students at 26 private colleges and universities in North Carolina that will be administered by North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU).
Recipients, who must be North Carolina residents, will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Priority will be given to students whose parent or guardian has served in law enforcement, or the scholarship will go to a student majoring in criminal justice or a related program.
Colleen Kinser, Director of the Independent College Fund of North Carolina, expressed appreciation for this scholarship support.
“We are thankful for this partnership with NCSA to assist qualifying students who want to pursue a career in law enforcement and to give back to the dependents of those who are already serving our community," Kinser said. "We are looking forward to working with NCSA to administer these funds.”
Recipients of the scholarship will be chosen by the financial aid office at the university that the student plans to attend or is currently attending. Applications are available from the university's financial aid office, and after completion, should be returned to the university's financial aid office.
The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is the statewide organization of our state’s 100 sheriffs. Through their Association, the sheriffs work to strengthen the professional law enforcement services their offices provide to the people of North Carolina.
North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU) supports, represents and advocates for North Carolina independent higher education in the areas of state and federal public policy and on education issues with the other sectors of education in the state. It also raises funds through the Independent College Fund of North Carolina for student scholarships and enrichment experiences, provides research and information to and about private colleges and universities, conducts staff development opportunities and coordinates collaborative programs. For more information about NCICU, click to www.ncicu.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.