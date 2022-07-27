FRANKLIN — During occasions in North Carolina when nurses pass away, there’s a unique and heartfelt ceremony that can be done at their funeral.
Many states have created their own nurses honor guard, but North Carolina did not have one until 2021. Veteran nurse Cindy Hoxit was experiencing multiple health issues when she learned about the honor guard, and she talked to someone who is associated with the one in Tennessee. Hoxit was about to undergo surgery, and she said that if she didn’t live through the surgery, she wanted the nurses honor guard at her funeral, and if she did, she would start one in North Carolina.
Hoxit’s surgery went well, and she started planning the first meeting with friend and fellow nurse, Doris Silvernell. They went to Tennessee, where the founders of that honor guard trained and mentored them. On June 28, 2021, the NC Nurses Honor Guard had its first meeting. They had a pinning ceremony and welcomed 28 nurses into the group.
Just last week, the group provided its services for the 39th time, Silvernell said. The ceremony begins with the Nightingale Tribute, and then a white rose is placed on the casket or beside the urn. They announce a final call to duty and call the nurse by name three times, with a bell ringing out each time. After the third call, the nurse is released from their duties, as their work on earth is done, Hoxit said. They then recite the Nurse’s Prayer and end the ceremony by extinguishing the Nightingale lamp and presenting it to the family.
Hoxit recalled one ceremony in which someone approached her afterward and said he was present every year when the nurses from his college graduated, so he watched them all light their candle and the lamp of knowledge. He said that the extinguishing of the lamp really brought the whole thing full circle, and he told Hoxit he was moved to tears.
The Nurses Honor Guard provides services to families at no cost, though sometimes they receive donations. Nurses within the group pay a fee to join and volunteer to attend services as they are posted on the group’s Facebook page. The group’s motto is “Serving in their honor through His glory,” referencing the strong faith that drives them to carry out their duties.
“God has always supplied, because we have yet to have to turn down a request,” Hoxit said.
Currently, there are 48 members of the NC Nurses Honor Guard, but only 20 to 25 of them are active, Silvernell said. Between not having enough members, not many people knowing about them and not having abundant funds, Silvernell said the group still has some growing to do.
It can be hard to find coverage for services when there aren’t active nurses in every part of the state and as gas prices are continuing to rise, Hoxit explained. They offer to reimburse nurses that bring supplies, like roses or candles, but they usually don’t accept it.
“We definitely need more nurses,” Hoxit said. “We need committed nurses, I think ‘committed’ is very important. Any donation of any size is greatly appreciated, and we do try to be very good stewards of the funds that come in.”
Both nurses contended that they would love to bring some younger nurses into the group, and they want to urge anyone with a nursing background who has interest in serving in this way to join their Facebook group and get in contact with one of the founders.
