RALEIGH — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 55 of North Carolina’s counties in December, decreased in 28, and remained unchanged in 17. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 10.2 percent while Watauga County had the lowest at 4.3 percent. Four of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases, seven decreased, and four remained unchanged. Among the metro areas, Fayetteville had the highest rate at 8.2 percent while Durham-Chapel Hill and Raleigh each had the lowest at 5.2 percent. The December not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 6.0 percent.
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in 99 counties and decreased in one. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases over the year.
The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in December by 3,616 to 4,681,331, while those unemployed decreased by 3,503 to 297,387. Since December 2019, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 221,241, while those unemployed increased 129,132.
Avery County’s unemployment rate for December was 5.1 percent, an increase of 0.1 percent from the previous month and ranking 12th-lowest statewide. Caldwell had the highest unemployment of bordering counties at 46.6 percent (27th highest in North Carolina), with 6.5 percent in Mitchell County.
Avery: 5.1 percentAshe: 4.8 percent
Burke: 5.8 percent
McDowell: 5.7 percent
Mitchell: 6.5 percent
Watauga: 4.3 percent
Yancey: 5.3 percent
North Carolina experienced a statewide rate of 6.2 percent for December, a rate unchanged from the previous month. Among regional states, Tennessee (6.4 percent) had the highest rate of unemployment, with 6.3 percent unemployed in West Virginia in December. Alabama possessed the lowest unemployment rate out of neighboring states at 3.9 percent.
North Carolina: 6.2 percentGeorgia: 5.6 percent
South Carolina: 4.6 percent
Tennessee: 6.4 percent
Virginia: 4.9 percent
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in December in Avery increased by 1.7 percent. The statewide labor force employed totaled 4,403,200, an increase of more than 33,600 than a month earlier, with a total of 297,387 unemployed in North Carolina.
It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.
All figures courtesy North Carolina Department of Commerce and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
