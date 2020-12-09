RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Commerce released its county tier designations for 2021 and has classified Avery County as a Tier Two county once again.
The state’s tier designations for NC’s 100 counties is based on several economic factors, including each county’s unemployment rate, median household income, population growth and assessed property value per capita. The designations, which are required under state law, affect each county’s ability to access state funds and grants for economic development.
Counties are classified as being either a Tier One, Two or Three-ranked county, with Tier One counties generally being the most economically distressed and Tier Three counties generally being the most economically prosperous. As a Tier Two county, Avery County typically does not receive precedent when state officials are deciding to grant funds for economic development projects.
The county’s tier designation has affected its ability to expand its broadband infrastructure and receive other important economic development grants, according to County Manager Phillip Barrier.
“In my opinion, the state should do away with the tier program totally, and I have expressed my personal feelings on this,” Barrier said. “They will use that tier system to decide how much funding we would get on a grant for broadband. Well I can’t take tax money and spend it on broadband, so why is that used as part of the criteria?”
More to Barrier’s point, due to this year’s changes in classifications, the county now has to compete with a county like Buncombe County for state funding, since Buncombe was designated from a Tier Three to a Tier Two county in this year’s designation cycle. Other counties that have moved to a more distressed ranking include Alexander, Brunswick, Burke, Cherokee, Davie, Haywood, Hoke, New Hanover, Randolph and Rowan.
Moreover, counties that have improved to a better classification include Beaufort, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Jones, Macon, Onslow, Perquimans, Pitt, Polk, and Transylvania. Since the county tier ranking also affects access to grants like the One North Carolina Fund, water and sewer infrastructure, and the downtown revitalization Main Street program, Avery County Economic Development Committee chair Ken Walter says a county’s tier ranking has a “major impact.”
“Because as a Tier Two, we don’t have the same grant opportunities statewide that a Tier One county would have, there’s a major discord in that Avery County really has two very separate cultures,” Walter said. “So when the state clearly admits that Avery County is an economically depressed, rural county, but then when they go and assign the tier ranking based on the tax base that the gated communities generate, (it) put us down into the Tier Two category.”
As of September, Avery County has an unemployment of 6.7 percent, a rating that is the 11th lowest in the state. The county’s median household income was $38,134 as of 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and the county’s population has remained around 18,000 for the past decade.
The county’s tier ranking also affects its ability to access funds for capital projects for the school system. When the school system was in the planning phase for the high school expansion, it put out an application for state funds but was denied, but neighboring Mitchell County, a Tier One county that has seen a substantial decline in its student enrollment, was given priority.
“A lot of the grants deal with capital spending, so construction, building improvements, new constructions, anything along those lines that the state puts out there in a competitive format, the tier system is one of the biggest factors in selection,” Avery County Schools Finance Office Jeffery Jaynes said.
The majority of local education funding is based on student population, but Jaynes says when there are special grant applications and funds out there, such as technology grants and needs-based funds, the tier ranking also plays a factor.
Nevertheless, the county is in a fortunate position due to its tax base and the many part-time residents who enjoy the county seasonally. It is a good problem that many other counties in the state would prefer over scenarios.
“I’m proud that we can take care of ourselves. We can and we are blessed. We provide the best services, and a lot of it is due to having such a wealthy and healthy tax base. I can go to a meeting and other counties (will be a bit envious) because I’m the only county that doesn’t have to raise taxes to build a school. They don’t want to hear my problems, but when it comes to broadband and healthcare we could use some help,” Barrier said.
