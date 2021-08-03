AVERY COUNTY— With fresh produce, baked goods and flowers populating the High Country during the summer, the Avery County Farmers Market provides residents and visitors the opportunity to buy delicious goods locally from regional farmers and artisans.
From August 1 to 8, the nation will celebrate National Farmers Market Week. Here in Avery, there is plenty to celebrate at the market in Banner Elk.
Apples, flowers, cheeses and more are available from producers who come from all corners of the county. As the High Country moves toward fall, do not miss the opportunity to support local businesses and take part in the fresh goods made in the mountains. The Avery County Farmers Market is every Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Banner Elk School.
