JONAS RIDGE — The victims of the June 27 shooting at Rhododendron Run were identified following last week’s AJT print edition via a release from Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Polly Ann Keller, 56, of 6376 Rhododendron Run in Newland, Jeremy Dean Clark, 32, of 7253 Parkway Rd. in Newland, and Anthony Simon Franklin, 33, of 42 George White Lane in Newland, died as a result of the incident, according to a June 28 BCSO press release. The incident, which authorities believe to be domestic, occurred at Keller’s home, according to the release. Keller died at the scene, while Clark and Franklin died en route to the hospital.
Burke County deputies requested assistance from Avery County due to the location of the incident, according to both the press release and Avery County Sheriff’s Office Detective Mike Watson. Units from the Avery County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and first responders were there when Burke County deputies arrived, the release stated. Burke County authorities took over the investigation upon arrival, Watson said.
The release stated that two of the three deceased people fired shots, but the exact relationship of the victims is unclear. Records from the Avery County Courthouse show that one of Keller’s daughters filed an emergency protective order against Franklin, but withdrew it the same day.
BCSO stated that they will provide more information as it becomes available.
