MARION — We are pleased to announce a new Chief Executive Officer at Mission Hospital McDowell. Marsha Myers will be joining the team in July.
The McDowell hospital board and staff participated in the selection process.
Myers has worked for HCA Healthcare for 25 years and began her career as the Director of Oncology at LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski, Virginia. Most recently Myers served as the Chief Operating Officer at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. While there, Myers drove quality enhancements and achieved the facility’s Leapfrog score of an “A” for six consecutive periods. Myers also directed the construction and launch of the health system’s three emergency rooms as well as developing business plans to expand the main campus bed capacity.
Myers is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a member of the American Society of Radiologic Technology and American Board of Medical Dosimetrists.
Marsha received her Bachelors of Health Science from Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Va., and her Master of Business Administration from Liberty University, Lynchburg, Va. She has been a board-certified Radiologic Technologist and Radiation Therapist since 1994.
She and her husband Scott have two sons, Derek, 19, and Nathan, 17, along with 3 rescue dogs – Annie, Angel and Levi. Outside of the hospital, Marsha and Scott enjoy spending time outdoors with their family.
We are excited to welcome Marsha to Mission Hospital McDowell and also offer our gratitude to Tonia Hale for her interim leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.