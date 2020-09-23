AVERY COUNTY — The Towns of Beech Mountain and Seven Devils reconvened their respective town council meetings on Tuesday, Sept. 8, in which the councils heard public comments and received several important town reports.
Beech Mountain
As the first order of business, the town acknowledged it had received a public comment, which was addressed later in the meeting. Beech Mountain resident Barbara Sugerman once again submitted a plea for the town to take action on incessant burning that has been occurring near her property.
“It is impossible to give up and not pursue a resolution to our attempts to obtain relief from smoke inhalation due to abuses of the town’s lax fire pit ordinance,” Sugerman wrote in letter submitted to the board. “Our health, our safety and property damage have been severely affected for a year now. We must keep trying to get your attention.”
The council moved to approve motions to apply for one grant and two loan projects. The loans will be submitted to the North Carolina State Revolving Fund Program, with the funds going to the town’s 2022 sewer system rehabilitation project to improves its drinking water and update its sewer system.
The town’s grant application will be for a Sewer Asset and Inventory Assessment Grant from the NC Division of Water Resources in the amount of $180,000, which includes a 20-percent match ($30,000).
“Most of the infrastructure that needs to be replaced that has been in the ground for 40-plus years. We’re doing projects by feet of pipe, so we can find the sweet spot where we get the most contractor interest. They don’t want to do a small job, and if you make it too big, we can’t afford it and it reduces the number of contractors that can do that,” Town Manager Bob Pudney said.
Pudney said that the town is looking at completing similar projects every two years. The board then approved the adoption of a motion to support the complete count of all Town of Beech Mountain citizens for the 2020 US Census.
The town has a vacancy on its planning board and will look to nominate a replacement at its meeting in October. Individuals who have applied for the position include Anne Acardi, Jana Greer, David Hellenthal, Lesley Johnson, Robert McMichael and Linda Strom.
During the town manager update, Pudney said the town had received the result for its Insurance Services Office (ISO) Building Code Effectiveness Grading Schedule survey, which was conducted in May. The evaluation is conducted every five years, and each community is given a grade from one to 10, with one being the highest possible grade. The town ranked well with a four in residential and three in commercial, both above the state average. The ISO BCEGS translates to a safer, more resilient community and leads to lower insurance rates for residents and businesses.
In July, the Tourism Development Authority recorded another record-setting month for gross revenues. Gross receipts totaled $1,607,083, topping the previous one-month record of $1,574,532. Guests at the visitors center totaled 795, a total of 13 more visitors than the previous year during the same month. Travel writer and blogger Nicki Medford also visited in August and was hosted by the Pinnacle Inn, Land of Oz, Fred’s Deli and Brick Oven Pizzeria.
The town opened Buckeye Recreation Center on Tuesday, Sept. 8, with gathering limits, social distancing precautions and sanitary procedures implemented.
Shane Park is moving into its final phases. Pudney said he would like to have a soft opening on October 2 and possibly a small ribbon cutting ceremony. By then Pudney expects the building to be finished in addition to several campsites. There may also be a larger opening ceremony to take place in the spring.
The Planning Board reported record-high building permit issuances for the month of August since the recession. Permit issuance continues to be above the 10-year average.
Seven Devils
Sara Brewer, Manager of the High Country ABC Board, will be retiring in December. Brewer introduced Bonnie Betz as her successor. According to the ABC Audit Report, the fiscal year ended in June with gross sales of more than $4 million and $950,000 paid in taxes to the state. In 2020, the ABC Board distributed $140,000 to Seven Devils and 7.54 percent of profits were expanded to law enforcement and alcohol education.
The town passed its audit report with positive reviews. Sharon Gillespie presented the report and pointed that at the end of the current fiscal year, the unreserved fund balance for the general fund was $965,211, or 54.44 percent of the total general fund expenditure for the fiscal year. Additionally, Gillespie reported that the town’s collection rate is 99.3 percent.
Joan Streightiff was appointed to the Board of Adjustment and Mark Williams was appointed to the Public Works Committee.
Town Manager Debbie Powers gave her monthly report, in which she said that a CPR class is scheduled for Sept. 8, town debris pick up will begin on Oct. 1, the town has contracted with 4FortyFour and Mountain Heritage Systems for the OTH remodel and the town has received a notice to proceed for the Recreational Trails Program grant. Jewel McKinney is contacting trail builders for formal bids.
The aforementioned information on the Town of Seven Devils Town Council meeting is based on draft meeting minutes and have yet to be approved by the council.
