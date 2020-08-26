AVERY COUNTY — The towns of Beech Mountain and Seven Devils met on Tuesday, Aug. 11, in which Beech residents complained open a troublesome wood burner and Seven Devils Town Manager Debbie Powers gave her monthly update.
Beech Mountain
Beech Mountain’s monthly meeting began with the reading of public comments, as several residents submitted statements related to using fire pits on private property.
Barbara Sugerman submitted an article from the Center for Disease Control with her public comment, which recommended reducing open burning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sugerman said that a resident close to her home has been burning wood constantly and has even caused smoke damage to her home.
Jim O’Connell said that an individual has been burning wood “excessively.” While O’Connell’s statement was unclear on whether or not this is the same individual that Sugerman was referring to in her public comment, O’Connell said that the burning constitutes a “nuisance” and that he has been awakened in late hours of the night over the past several weeks due to smoke fumes.
Cynthia Robinson wrote that she was displeased that council members have not addressed the issue of open burning, noting that the fumes can have adverse health effects on those with underlying conditions.
On a different note, Doug and Sandi Boylan expressed their displeasure with the new process for requiring a city-issued tag that must be hung in one’s car for access to the convenience center. The Boylans said the new rule is causing an inconvenience for their family members who come from across the country to use their home.
Council members did not read the public comments aloud during the meeting, as public comments must be submitted in writing while the town’s emergency declaration is in effect.
After the council approved consent agenda items such as the order to collect 2020 property taxes and a $2,160 refund, Town Manager Bob Pudney read public comments during the public hearing period on an ordnance for bear-resistant garbage containers.
David Hellenthal said that every building, house and public place on Beech Mountain should have a bear-proof container, adding that it is worth the investment and will keep the wind from blowing trash from out of these containers and creating loose debris.
Therese Beary commented by saying that it is only a matter of time before the bears learn how to open the containers and that some people will not use the bins properly. Beary concluded by saying that mandating the use of the “expensive” bins is not the answer.
The council approved an amendment to the Bear Resistant Trash Enclosure ordinance specifying standards for metal containers. During the public comment period, Pudney said that if homeowners were to build their own container, they would have to contact his office and receive a letter of approval.
Pudney said during his town manager’s report that the Town Hall has reopened since an employee tested positive for COVID-19 and that the employee has since tested negative.
The council met in closed session to discuss the acquisition of real property before adjourning.
Seven Devils
Town Manager Debbie Powers updated the council, noting that the new roof installation at Town Hall is now complete and the final cost came in at $23,000. Appalachian Health Care will give out “Show Your Love” masks to citizens to help protect them from COVID-19. The High Country ABC Board distributed $20,000 to the town for the the previous fiscal year. The winners of the bear decorating contest are featured on the town’s website, while BB&T Bank at the Shoppes of Tynecastle is now Truist Bank.
Jewel McKinney of Parks and Recreation Technology gave a demonstration of the new feature that has been added to the Town’s website. The “Map of Recreation” is an interactive web application that provides details and photos of the various trails, walking paths, and recreation areas throughout the Town.
Mayor Pro Tempore Brad Lambert shared good news as a follow up to last month. The USS Eisenhower has returned from an extended seven-month deployment. His son is now home and reunited with his family.
The aforementioned information on the Seven Devils Town Council Meeting refer to the town’s draft meeting minutes. The minutes have not yet been approved by the town council.
