RALEIGH — Candidate filing for most 2021 city, town and village elections in North Carolina began at noon Friday, July 2, and ends at noon Friday, July 16.
During municipal elections, voters elect local officials, including mayors and town or city councilmembers. Some municipalities may also conduct property tax levy, alcoholic beverage, or other referenda.
Updated candidate lists will be posted daily on the State Board’s website by clicking to www.ncsbe.gov/results-data/candidate-lists.
“Service at the municipal level often has the most direct impact on the communities in which we live. We hope many candidates sign up to run for local office this year,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We also encourage eligible individuals across the state to register and vote in their local elections.”
To file for municipal office, a candidate must:
- Be 21 years old by Election Day.
- Be a registered voter of the county and reside in the municipality at the time they file for office. If they are not already registered to vote, they can register at the time they file their notice of candidacy.
- Reside within the district or ward for an office that is elected by district or ward.
- File a Municipal Notice of Candidacy with their county board of elections office and pay a filing fee set by the municipality or submit a petition in lieu of paying the fee.
- File an organizational report for the candidate committee with the county board of elections within 10 days of filing a notice of candidacy or within 10 days of organizing the candidate committee, whichever occurs first.
- For partisan elections, be affiliated with the same political party in which he or she intends to file for at least 90 days prior to the filing date.
- Disclose any felony convictions. A prior felony conviction does not preclude holding elective office if the candidate’s rights of citizenship have been restored.
Candidates for partisan municipal offices who wish to run as unaffiliated should review N.C.G.S. § 163-296 and N.C.G.S. § 163-122 (a)(4), and the fact sheet on running as an unaffiliated candidate.
According to Sheila Ollis with the Avery County Board of Elections, the following town governmental positions and number of seats are up for election this year:
- Banner Elk Town Council – 2 seats
- Town of Beech Mountain – 3 seats
- Crossnore Mayor
- Crossnore Alderman – 3 seats
- Elk Park Mayor – 1
- Elk Park Council — 5 seats
- Village of Grandfather Mayor – 1
- Village of Grandfather Council – 2 seats
- Town of Newland Mayor – 1
- Town of Newland Council – 3 seats
- Town of Seven Devils Council – 3 seats
- Town of Seven Devils Council Unexpired Term – 1
- Village of Sugar Mountain - 2 seats
As of Wednesday afternoon, July 7, individuals having filed for election (local office designation in parentheses) include James Weidner Abernethy (Beech Mountain Town Council), Erin Marie Gonyea (Beech Mountain Town Council), Richard Calhoun Norman (Grandfather Village Mayor), Jill McGarry Norman (Grandfather Village Council), and Scott Jay Brown (Village of Sugar Mountain Council), Richard Martin Casey (Village of Sugar Mountain Council) and Ronald Wade Wittman (Village of Sugar Mountain Council).
Ollis also noted that the four member appointees who will sit on the Avery County Board of Elections, Republicans Teri D. Seegers and Minnie C. Johnson, as well as Democrats Thomas Huskins Jr. and Clay Crews, will be sworn-in later this month.
More information on the November 2021 election, including voter registration status, can be found by clicking to www.ncsbe.gov/registering/checking-your-registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.