GRAGG — Multiple carcasses of what appear to be coyotes were discovered amongst trash dumped alongside U.S. 221 between Blowing Rock and Linville near the Blue Ridge Parkway.
At one spot along U.S. 221 at the Watauga and Caldwell border, at least six carcasses were visible on March 25 with logs and other trash. At another spot along U.S. 221 in Caldwell County, another carcass was left on top of dumped lumber.
The coyotes appeared to be recently dumped, as they were not extensively decayed.
All along the uninhabited stretch of U.S. 221 from the western intersection with the Blue Ridge Parkway near the Grandfather Mountain park entrance to Holloway Mountain Road, the steep terrain is thoroughly littered, including tires, chairs, recliners, kitchen appliances, trash bags, beer and liquor bottles and much more.
When contacted, Ryan Kennemur with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission’s enforcement office in Raleigh said it was the first he had heard of the carcasses.
Brody Green, an officer with the NCWRC stationed in Watauga County, had also not been informed of the site as of the afternoon of March 25. Green and Kennemur said that the NCWRC would investigate.
“It’s illegal to dump carcasses of animals,” Green said. “It’s the same problem with litter and same as deer.”
Green said that a few people dump deer carcasses after hunting for a variety of reasons, but said that coyote carcasses are rare, as they’re not hunted as much. It was not visibly apparent if the dead animals were shot or how they died.
According to NCWRC, there is no limit to coyote season in North Carolina in terms of length of season or bag limit. Coyotes can also be hunted at night with artificial lights in most N.C. counties, including the entire western half of the state.
If someone needs to dispose of an animal carcass, Green advises that people take it to their local landfill or transfer station and ask what the best course of action is.
