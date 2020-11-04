ROAN MOUNTAIN — Roan Mountain, Tenn., native David Brinkley Mull Jr. received the distinction of winning the Mendenhall Award, a $6,000 scholarship given to the top student in the annual Golf Course Superintendents Association of America Scholars Competition.
Mull is a senior at the University of Tennessee Knoxville’s Department of Plant Sciences at the university’s Herbert College of Agriculture. The Mendenhall Award is given to a single, exemplary student whose future plans include golf course management. According to the university, no prior University of Tennessee student has received the distinction.
“The Mendenhall Award has helped me earn an education at one of the best schools for studying turfgrass in the country,” Mull told the university’s paper. “(This award) has helped me in my dreams of becoming a future golf course superintendent.”
Mull attributes his passion and career choice to his experience growing up in the Appalachian Mountains. Mull has previously worked at Hound Ears Golf Club in Boone and Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, as well as the Augusta National Golf Club. Mull currently works for the UT Grounds Crew and is a member of the UT Turfgrass Club.
“I was raised on my family’s farm in Roan Mountain, where we had horses and produced various agricultural products. This was where I gained my love for working with plants and the outdoors. I credit people I was surrounded by and their eagerness to share wisdom and knowledge with me for my passion maintaining turf at the highest standard and for the game of golf,” Mull said.
After completing his Bachelor’s degree in turfgrass management, Mull hopes to pursue his passion at one of the many prestigious golf courses in the Appalachian Mountains as an assistant superintendent, whether that be in North Carolina, Tennessee or Georgia.
The GCSAA Scholars Competition scholarships range from $500 to $6,000. This year, the program awarded a total of $28,000 in scholarships. Applicants must be enrolled in a recognized undergraduate program in a major field related to turf management, have completed at least 24 credit hours or the equivalent of one year of full-time study in the appropriate major, and be a member of GCSAA.
Selection criteria for the program include academic achievement, employment history, extracurricular activities, potential to become a leading professional in the golf course management industry, and recommendations from a current academic adviser and a superintendent with whom the student has worked.
Associate Professor of Plant Sciences Brandon Horvath commended Mull on his capabilities and his achievement.
“Brinkley is a student that possesses exactly the qualities we hope to instill. Namely, he is a leader by example, humble, and exceptionally well qualified to become one of the top golf course superintendents in the country,” Horvath said.
Horvath added that he expects Mull’s talent to take him far in his future career.
“Brinkley is a leader both inside and outside the classroom. His academics are exceptional, and I can’t wait to see where he goes in his career. The future is definitely bright for this young man,” Horvath said.
