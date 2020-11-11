NEWLAND — MEC’s assistance to the Blue Ridge Mountain EMC may have been short lived, but the time our linemen spent there left an impact.
Nine linemen from the Mountain City and Newland offices left on Friday afternoon, Oct. 30, travelling to Georgia to assist BRMEMC with widespread outages from the storm damage received from Tropical Storm Zeta. They worked 18 hours on Saturday, Oct. 31, helping get thousands of members’ electricity restored.
By midday Sunday, Nov. 1, the MEC crew was released to come home. At that time, only 175 BRMEMC members were without electricity. MEC received an email from BRMEMC’s general manager expressing his gratitude and praise for the MEC men that volunteered to help them in their time of need.
“I personally worked with them for about a half day and got to see firsthand the focus, dedication, efficiency and pride with which these men operate,” said Eric Brinke, BRMEMC Interim General Manager. He went on to say, “I think it would be an understatement to suggest that we were anything less than completely impressed with each and every individual you sent us. I could hear our folks saying, ‘Those Mountain EC boys are workers.’ Please extend my thanks to them when you see them.“
MEC General Manager Joe Thacker added, “MEC knows we have the best of the best when it comes to our employees. It’s nice to hear that others think so as well. I appreciate our employees volunteering to help our fellow electric cooperative, they sure made us proud. “
