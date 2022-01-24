HIGH COUNTRY — Mountain Alliance provides transformative experiences and support so that all High Country teens have the opportunity to lead an empowered, adventurous, and service oriented life, regardless of means or background.
Each year the organization offers more than 100 after school and weekend outings, providing students with thrilling opportunities to push past perceived limitations and gain confidence.
MA's core programming includes outdoor adventures, community service opportunities, cultural activities, a leadership initiative for female teens, and daily after school programming and academic support.
The Winter Auction is Mountain Alliance's biggest fundraiser of the year, allowing the organization to continue to invest in the future leaders of our community. Supporters can bid on items as part of the online auction, or may also share the auction link with friends and family.
MA is incredibly grateful for the support of the High Country community. The virtual auction will run from Jan. 22 through Jan. 29, and will culminate with a concurrent in-person viewing during Blowing Rock Winterfest on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the American Legion Hall in Blowing Rock.
For additional information, visit the Blowing Rock Winterfest website at blowingrockwinterfest.com for more information and up-to-date details regarding all in-person events associated with Winterfest. MA will be following all CDC and local guidelines regarding COVID-19 safety.
