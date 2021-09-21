ELK PARK — A two-vehicle collision at the T-shaped intersection of NC Hwy. 194 and US Hwy. 19E near Elk River Depot Restaurant resulted in injuries and transport to area medical facilities on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 18.
According to the incident narrative from North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper B.S. Young, a vehicle driven by Chad Jerald McCall of Lenoir was traveling southbound on 19E making a turn onto Hwy. 194 when the driver failed to yield to a vehicle traveling north on 19E, driven by Gene Raglan Brewer of Newland. McCall’s vehicle, a 2001 Chevrolet SUV, struck Brewer’s vehicle, a 2017 Ford pickup truck, with both vehicles traveling at an estimated speed of at least 35 miles per hour at impact, careening more than 50 feet before resting in the roadway after impact, according to the report.
Traffic was rerouted by local emergency personnel during the incident, and McCall and a passenger in his vehicle were transported to Johnson City Medical Center, while Brewer and a passenger in that vehicle were transported by Avery County EMS to Watauga Medical Center. Conditions of individuals involved in the incident were unknown as of press time.
Roadway surface nor weather were contributing factors in the collision, with damage estimates assigned of $4,000 to the Chevrolet and $5,000 to the Ford vehicles involved in the incident, respectively, according to the crash narrative.
