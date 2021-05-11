NEWLAND — A number of service stations across the High Country and western North Carolina reported higher-than-normal business and above-normal purchase patterns of gasoline on the heels of news of a ransomware attack last week on the Colonial Pipeline, one of the largest petroleum suppliers on the East Coast which supplies a majority of fuel from Georgia up the Eastern Seaboard.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued Executive Order allowing for fuel transportation waivers in the wake of the incident, and President Joe Biden also issued an emergency declaration to allow for flexibility of regulations to ease transport drivers’ ability to deliver fuel, stating in a May 10 White House briefing that the Department of Energy was “working directly with Colonial to get the pipelines back online and operating at full capacity as quickly and safely as possible.”
The attack, alleged to be carried out by the criminal cyber group known as DarkSide, forced Colonial Pipeline to shut down approximately 5,500 miles of pipeline. President Biden stated on May 10 that since the initial attack on the pipeline, he has received regular briefings on the matter and that the government is prepared to take additional action as needed.
In his summary describing Executive Order No. 213, Cooper declared a state of emergency in North Carolina and is temporarily suspending motor vehicle fuel regulations to ensure adequate fuel supply supplies throughout the state. The Colonial Pipeline is a primary fuel pipeline for North Carolina.
“Today’s emergency declaration will help North Carolina prepare for any potential motor vehicle fuel supply interruptions across the state and ensure motorists are able to have access to fuel,” Cooper said.
According to representatives of Colonial Pipeline, the shutdown of its pipeline is temporary, and hopes to have systems returned online by week’s end.
“Segments of our pipeline are being brought back online in a stepwise fashion, in compliance with relevant federal regulations and in close consultation with the Department of Energy, which is leading and coordinating the Federal Government’s response,” the company said in a statement. “This plan is based on a number of factors with safety and compliance driving our operational decisions, and the goal of substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week.”
Locally, news of the pipeline interruption spawned consumers to travel to the gas pumps as they perceive a shortage due to the incident. Both regular and plus categories of unleaded gasoline was sold out at the Newland Quik Shop as of Tuesday morning, May 11, while supplies continued to be available at the Exxon and Valero stations in Newland at the same period. Exxon’s price for regular unleaded gas at Cranberry Street was advertised at $2.89.9 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, while Newland Valero’s price for regular unleaded gasoline was listed as $2.74.9 per gallon as of press time.
According to American Automobile Association (AAA), some consumers may see a slight increase of prices in reaction to the pipeline incident, forecasting modest location-specific increases to gas prices this week due to the shutdown of the pipeline, which supplies approximately 45 percent of fuel to the East Coast.
“This shutdown will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices, but the impact will vary regionally,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said in a statement. “Areas including Mississippi, Tennessee and the East Coast from Georgia into Delaware are most likely to experience limited fuel availability and price increases, as early as this week. These states may see prices increase three to seven cents this week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.