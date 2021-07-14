CROSSNORE — “It’s a good day,” Crossnore Mayor Eddie Yarber said at the Appalachian Regional Commission’s meeting in Crossnore to grant money for water infrastructure. The ARC granted funds for the Crossnore Water and Wastewater Improvement Project which will replace 4,800 linear feet, or a little more than 13 football fields in length, of Crossnore’s main sewer line, as well as construct a new public water well in the Town of Crossnore.
According to the ARC, the new system will prevent sewage water overflows and the project will also address Crossnore’s water supply shortage. The project will construct an additional public water well to accommodate more than 90 households and four businesses employing more than 250 people.
Federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, Gayle Manchin, visited Avery County on June 7 as part of a tour through Appalachia to visit sites that have received ARC grants. Historically, Crossnore received ARC grants in 2010 and 2012 which provided funding to replace Crossnore’s wastewater treatment plant.
“Our town was coming to a screeching halt on the sewer,” Yarber said. He stated that the town’s sewer system had been in violation of NC Department of Environmental Quality regulations due to its failure, and that the ARC funding will allow the town to accomplish the renovation and replacement project, while also improving the environment in Crossnore while not disrupting the important trout streams in the area. Overhauling the sewage pipeline in Crossnore will also impact many businesses, Yarber said, particularly Crossnore Communities for Children, which serves children and families in crisis.
Federal co-chair Manchin said that the costs of these projects can often be prohibitive, so she is glad the ARC could ally with the Town of Crossnore to address this problem. The ARC “doesn’t go in and tell anybody what to do,” Manchin said, but rather relies on community plans to guide projects.
“We expect the community to come together from the grassroots to address what is the problem, what is the solution and how to go about getting everyone to invest in that solution so that you have ownership and pride of ownership in whatever you do,” Manchin explained. According to Manchin, the ARC simply “makes the project affordable for the community.”
As a new federal co-chair, Manchin said visiting Crossnore and similar places on her tour has reminded her that the ARC’s power is in its ability to serve communities of all sizes.
“You look at this project, this town with (150) people, so I think what it shows me is that (the ARC) is not so big that we can’t see even the smallest project that needs to be tended to, not just the big ones, but every project because it brings value, worth and respect to the Appalachian regional community,” Manchin explained.
Manchin made a point to emphasize that “As our communities do better, our state does better and our region does better, and that’s what (the ARC) strives for at the end of the day is to level the playing field regardless of how small you are.”
