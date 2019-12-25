The following letters were written by students from local schools. Some letters came late in the mail, but The AJT still managed to send them overnight to Santa in time for Christmas.
This year I want an iPad a lego Hidden Side set an Oculus Quest a giant Creeper plush Ryan’s World dark chest a Minecraft Bee a gaming computer a Ryan’s World Golden Piggy Bank
Love,
Troy
This year for Christmas I want a Nintendo Switch, Chip Robot, Instax Camera Mini 9 camera, a drone that has a camra, feldgoul.
From,
Hudson
I wante a pupe for Crsimis. I wante unkorn piomus for Crismis. I wante a happey famley or Crismis. I wante a happy Crismis.
Thank you Santa,
Frume Isadelle
I would want a new Barbie doll and a new Barbie house with exesores. I would also want an iPad and a iPad and Jojo bows and a L.O.L. set house, all L.O.L. stuff and books and candy and friendship braslet harry potter toys and a new binder for a new year some Jojo clothes and a Santa toy and a Santa Hat
Sincerely,
Nathalia
Can I have a stuffed toy dog and a elf please and a unicorn pet and a raindeer bell please.
Love,
Savannah
For Christmas I wont a Lego toy because I love Legos. And I also want a toy car because I like cars. And a Beyblade because I am starting a collection of Beyblades.
Love,
Jaime
I want a puppy for Christmas and I want it to be a German Shaperd and I want it to be a mix male they have them at vets and other places to. They have them at the vet in Newland. And I think they still have three or four that our still there. And the vet is just around Ingles.
From,
Paige
I want a powny I want a L.O.L. Chrismis doll, I want a ranedeer I want a Twisty Petz I want some Pokemon cards I want Blistin to pet on Chrismis day.
Love,
Nevay
The following are some wish lists of top three items requested from local schoolkids for Santa:
Hanalee:
- Hoverboard
- iPhone 11
- Dollhouse
Kendall:
- L.O.L. doll
- Stuffed unicorn
- Watch
Annie:
- Hamster
- iPhone 11
- L.O.L. doll
Charlotte:
- WellieWishers homes
- WellieWishers doll
- Osmo
Nora:
- Ipod
- Hatchimals WOW
- I want my teachers to have a Merry Christmas because they work so hard
Kyleigh:
- L.O.L. dolls
Blake:
- ATV
- Football
- Watch
Nate:
- Samsung phone
- Monster truck
- Matchbox cars
Kianna:
- Slime
- iPhone
- New boots
Everett:
- Nintendo Switch and games
- Skateboard
Sawyer:
- Nintendo Switch
- Aquaman figure
- New Jacket
Skyelar:
- New tennis shoes
- Jacket
- Phone
Carly:
- Fake flowers
- Hoverboard
- Stuffed unicorn
Mackenzie:
- L.O.L. dolls
- Phone
- Coffee maker
Faith:
- Stuffed Elephant
- Big drama pop LOL
- Barbie
Sydney:
- iPhone 11
- Watch
- L.O.L. doll
Titus:
- Overboard
- Astronaut figure
- Toy Motorcyle
Noel:
- RC bot
- Teddy Bear (Panda)
- Motorcycle
