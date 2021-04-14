AVERY COUNTY — Since Congress passed the American Rescue Plan in early March, local governments in Avery County have been waiting for direction on how much money they will receive and how it will be allowed to be spent.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 provides a total of $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief. The package includes economic stimulus payments, extended unemployment benefits, public health funding for vaccines and testing, emergency rental and utility assistance funds, and numerous other provisions that extend economic assistance to individuals, families and businesses.
The third such COVID-19 relief bill that Congress has passed since the pandemic began is set to trickle down approximately $360 billion dollars to the state level, with North Carolina projected to receive $8.9 billion that will be distributed to its cities, counties and smaller municipalities.
According to the NC League of Municipalities, Avery County is projected to receive a total allocation of $3,410,000, with the first allotment of $1,705,000 expected to be received on May 15. Moreover, initial funds will be made available to each town within the county by June 15.
The following figures are estimated by the NCLM to be the totals each municipality will receive: Banner Elk ($340,000), Beech Mountain ($90,000), Elk Park ($130,000), Newland ($200,000), Crossnore ($70,000), Seven Devils ($60,000) and Sugar Mountain ($60,000).
While information on how the county and the municipalities will be able to spend the funds has been few and far between, guidance from the NC Association of County Commissioners, the NC Pandemic Recovery Office and the U.S. Department of the Treasury is beginning to be issued at the local level.
Through CARES Act funds that were administered last year, the county was able to invest in COVID-19 testing, its now-operational vaccine clinic and its mobile vaccination and emergency command units, among other line items. Meanwhile, the towns invested their resources on signage and disinfectant equipment, along with other needs.
Based off the initial information County Manager Phillip Barrier has received, it appears that the new round of funding will be able to be spent on items not previously allowed by past allocations, such as the expansion of broadband internet infrastructure into underserved areas.
“It’s a whole lot more than what the CARES Act ever thought about being. From what I’ve read, the state is going to spend money on broadband and, of course, that would be our number one priority. That’s without me talking to the commissioners or the team. We’ll definitely make a plan, but I would like to see a lot of that money put toward the broadband effort,” Barrier said.
Previously, Yancey County had received $14 million during the Obama administration, while Avery County tended to receive occasional matching funds of $100,000. If the county is indeed able to spend the funds on broadband, Barrier says it will go a long way to provide fast, affordable and reliable internet to county residents.
Meanwhile, municipalities continue to wait for discretion as it relates to the ARP funds. So far, most of the guidance that the towns have received, like Banner Elk, has come from the NC League of Municipalities, which indicates as well that funds will be allowed to be spent more broadly, according to Banner Elk Town Manager Rick Owen.
“We’ve received some initial feedback on what the dollar amounts could look like, but there hasn’t been any assurance that the figures they are putting out there are 100-percent accurate. But there is absolutely money coming everyone’s way,” Owen said. “While we don’t have complete guidance on how we can spend it, in my opinion it’s very broad, incredibly broad. Our council has talked about it a little bit, just the fact that it’s coming and the opportunities it may provide for the town to do some projects that we haven’t been able to do.”
Banner Elk Town Council has yet to nail down any concrete uses for the money, but budget season is fast approaching, and some initial ideas that have been floated include infrastructure for water and sewer, economic development, the Historic Banner Elk School and revenue loss, which the town has not experienced much of during the pandemic.
All in all, the council is likely to not use the funds on recurring expenses, and the funds are expected to trickle in over the course of time, as the local governments will have until 2024 to spend them.
Outside of government, the ARP will also trickle down funds to the general public, most notably through stimulus payments of $1,400, which most eligible individuals and families should have already received. The bill also provides $123 billion in COVID-19 assistance that includes funds for testing, treatment and vaccines.
There is also significant public assistance provided through the bill that expands numerous government programs. The bill extends a 15-percent increase in SNAP benefits (or food stamps) through September, extends support for WIC and supplemental food for low-income seniors, extends the eviction moratorium through September, provides $25 billion for emergency rental assistance, $5 billion for emergency housing vouchers and $4.5 billion for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Unemployment benefits in the bill include an extension of the $300 per week payments through September. The child tax credit, the earned-income tax credit and the child and dependent care tax credit are all expanded as well. Moreover, the bill provides the largest expansion of government health insurance through the Affordable Care Act since the ACA was enacted.
