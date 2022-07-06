RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed the first established presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in the state. Initial surveys indicate the known distribution of the pest is within a 5-mile radius in Forsyth County near Interstate 40 in Kernersville extending to the Guilford County line. Survey efforts are ongoing.
“We have been actively looking for this pest for years and had ramped up surveillance when it was detected last year near the North Carolina-Virginia line,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Members of our Plant Industry Division and the N.C. Forest Service are moving quickly to eradicate this brightly colored pest, and we ask members of the public to be on the lookout for more spotted lanternfly and report any finds.”
Spotted lanternfly poses a serious threat to the state’s wine and grape industries and can feed and cause damage on more than 70 species of plants including apples, roses and other landscape plants, said Dr. Bill Foote, director of the NCDA&CS Plant Industry Division.
When spotted lanternfly populations jumped from the northern end of Virginia to an area just over the North Carolina state line, NCDA&CS increased its outreach and surveying, particularly to the state’s most vulnerable wine producing regions. This pest has been rapidly spreading since it was first identified in Pennsylvania in 2014.
Concentrated spotted lanternfly surveys are continuing in the initial Forsyth County discovery area to determine if the pest is in additional locations. Treatments are planned this week before mated females begin laying eggs.
Early detection and rapid response are critical in the control of spotted lanternfly and the Plant Industry Division has been preparing to provide the most effective response to slow the spread of this invasive pest in our state, Foote said.
If you see a suspect spotted lanternfly in North Carolina submit a picture through the online reporting tool at ncagr.gov/slf.
The spotted lanternfly is a non-native invasive pest native to China, India and Vietnam. It was first detected in the United States in eastern Pennsylvania (Berks County) in 2014 and is suspected to have arrived via imported goods, likely as an egg mass adhered to stone products. Since its initial detection, SLF has been detected in eight additional states: New Jersey (2018), Virginia (2018), Delaware (2019), West Virginia (2019), Maryland (2019), Connecticut (2019), New York (2020), Ohio (2020), Indiana (2021) and Massachusetts (2021). Spotted lanternfly egg masses can easily be moved large distances on firewood or other (often smooth) surfaces on which females deposit eggs.
The threat of SLF is largely as an agricultural, ornamental, and nuisance pest. Agriculturally, the threat is primarily to grapevine, in which up to 90% yield reduction of infested vineyards is documented. During heavy infestations, grapevines may be killed and mating swarms may disrupt agrotourism events at vineyards (e.g., tours, weddings). Spotted lanternflies also attack hops, fruit trees and many ornamental plants. As a nuisance pest, SLF congregates near and in homes and businesses and landscape plants, causing aggravation among those who encounter it. Because they aggregate, copious amounts of honeydew and sooty mold accompany an infestation. Spotted lanternfly is not suspected to cause tree mortality, but feeding can cause oozing, wilting, or dieback and/or predispose trees to other stress agents.
“We’ve been following it since about 2015. It showed up in Pennsylvania and in Winchester County, Va., in about the same time frame. It was on some things being shipped from China. They really don’t know the full extent of what it can really do yet,” Avery County Cooperative Extension Director Jerry Moody said of the pest. “It can be a tremendous pest. Some of the videos illustrate what the severity of the problem is. Its sheer numbers are overwhelming. In Pennsylvania you cannot move any product unless you go out and check your vehicle to make sure you have none of the egg masses on it.”
Moody also described how the pest transports itself in order to increase its impact and spread.
“It will lay eggs on anything not moving, whether it be tractor-trailers or concrete blocks or RV equipment or a tree. They will inundate an area and they’re piercing sucking insects, so you can get a lot of honeydew. It’s reminiscent of when you park under an oak tree in the spring and your car gets all sticky. Honeydew is basically sugar, and a fungus that will grow on it, which poses a hindrance when walking on decks and that sort of thing,” Moody explained. “The pests in both Pennsylvania and in Winchester, Va., have attacked things like vineyards, which is really worrisome because the vines are not strong enough to take on an attack by them.”
Moody noted that on a visit to Virginia two years ago, he and his team had a firsthand look at the pest and the damage that it laid in its wake to area trees and plants there.
“The pests love Tree of Heaven and will go to it first. They are also more inclined to go to a red maple tree, because when we took a group to Winchester in October 2020 that was where we witnessed them,” Moody added. “Winchester is just seven hours away, and last fall it had migrated to Carroll County, Va., which is just about 20 miles north of the NC/VA border. We know it’s close, and the problem is that it’s going to be brought in more by vehicles than by ag products. The danger for us as far as agriculture is that even though it doesn’t regularly attack a Fraser, since the Fraser is not moving it can still be a site where the pest lays eggs on it.”
Due to the sheer volume of the spotted lanternfly, eradicating it by spraying is an arduous task, as Moody shared stories of farmers who repeatedly are having to treat plants, vines and trees to fend off the damage caused by the pest.
“I know with some of the tree farmers in Burks County, Pennsylvania, they were having to spray from July into harvest season to try to ensure that they didn’t have any egg masses on their trees,” Moody said. “You go out there and you spray your trees and kill about 20,000, then return the next week and do the same thing and kill another 20,000, and so on through the whole season. Since it’s an invasive species, there really isn’t a natural predator, and with it feeding on Tree of Heaven, what they’ve found in some of the research is that predators don’t like to eat the pest because they don’t taste good. They have found a couple of fungi that seem to attack it, so there’s a lot of work done regionally to look into those possibilities. The concern, though, is that if a predator is released to deal with the pest, it could do even greater harm than the original pest, so it may be a number of years. Any insecticide at this point will definitely kill them, but it’s a matter of so many of them which is the problem.”
With colonies of the pest now having appeared in almost a dozen states, Moody and the Avery CES staff are sending out the message to local farmers and area residents to be on the lookout for the pest and immediately report any sighting of egg masses or the pest to the county extension office.
“The adult pest is a beautiful insect, and even a young pest is really unique. The adult is about an inch and a quarter long, so it is not a small insect by any stretch of the imagination. This time of year, they would be in the last nymph stages and initial adult stages. They will survive into November and December, or long enough to mate and lay egg masses, then the cycle resumes with hatching sometime in April or May,” Moody explained. “This is a pest that could affect our forestry trees, because Pennsylvania had numerous pests in their logging trees. It’s more of a nuisance in many ways and it’s going to spread, but we’re trying our best efforts to slow it down. We would love for area residents if they see a red or black bug that may look like the pest to try to capture it, which shouldn’t be very difficult, or call me and let us come out and take a look at it. Once we identify it, we will then call the NCDA if it is. We’re doing our best to try to scout for it and help minimize the impact of this invasive insect on our industry.”
For more information or to report sightings of spotted lanternfly, contact Moody and the Avery Cooperative Extension Office at (828) 733-8270 or (828) 387-0488, or emailjerry_moody@ncsu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.