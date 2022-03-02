ASHEVILLE – Mission Health is excited to welcome Philip Stahel, MD, FACS, as Chief Medical Officer for the HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division. Dr. Stahel comes to Mission from The Medical Center of Aurora, after two years there as CMO. He will begin in April.
Dr. Stahel was born in Zurich Switzerland, grew up in Milano, Italy, and attended the Medical School in Zurich, Switzerland. He is a triple-board certified European trauma surgeon, recruited to Denver Health in 2006 from Charité University Medical Center in Berlin, Germany.
“We are so fortunate to have Philip Stahel join the Mission Health team in April. Dr. Stahel has been nationally recognized for his leadership in patient safety initiatives and we welcome his passion for quality care,” said Greg Lowe, President, HCA North Carolina Division.
Prior to being at The Medical Center of Aurora, Dr. Stahel severed at CMO at North Suburban Medical Center and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), Fellow of the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST) and a former Professor of Orthopedics and Neurosurgery at the University of Colorado School of Medicine (2010-2017) and at Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine (since 2017). Dr. Stahel is also the founding Editor and editor-in-chief of the peer-reviewed and PubMed-indexed journal “Patient Safety in Surgery” (www.pssjournal.com)
The leadership team at The Medical Center of Aurora has said of “Dr. Phil” that he has never met a stranger and they will miss his passion, energy and can-do attitude.
In his new role, Dr. Stahel will join Mission Health’s Executive Team where he will lead our clinical agenda, regulatory readiness, and provide executive support to the medical staff.
Dr. Stahel and his wife, Aimeé, have three children, Vanessa, 25, and Vincent & Cedric, 22 and a chihuahua named Hector. In his free time, Dr. Stahel enjoys playing music and running.
About Mission Health
Mission Health, located in Asheville, North Carolina, serves as the regional tertiary and quaternary care center in Western North Carolina and the adjoining region. Mission Hospital is licensed for 815 beds and is the region’s only Level II trauma center, comprehensive stroke center, Level III neonatal intensive care unit, and includes the only children’s hospital in Western North Carolina. Mission Hospital is also a Magnet® designated hospital for nursing excellence. For more information, click to missionhealth.org or @MissionHealthNC.
