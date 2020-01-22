ASHEVILLE — There has been an increase in reported influenza-like illnesses throughout North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Public Health Division, the influenza-like illness activity in the state has reached more than six percent, and local transmission has increased.
As a result, Mission Health is implementing the Mission Health Visitor Restriction Policy, which means that only partners and immediate family members older than 12 will be allowed in patient care areas. On Dec. 16, Mission Health asked friends and family of patients to limit visitations based on recommendations from Mission Health’s infection prevention department. However, the number of reported flu cases has continued to increase statewide, triggering a threshold at which Mission Health will now restrict visitations.
This precaution is being implemented at Mission Hospital, member hospitals and affiliates in the Western North Carolina region. This includes CarePartners in Asheville, McDowell Hospital in Marion, Transylvania Regional Hospital in Brevard, Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, Angel Medical Center in Franklin and Highlands-Cashiers Hospital in Highlands.
Mission understands these restrictions may pose a hardship for some, but our utmost concern is for the health and safety of all our patients and our entire community, and restrictions are implemented only when absolutely necessary.
Mission Health urges community members who become ill with symptoms of the flu to contact their primary care provider, seek care at a walk-in clinic like Mission My Care Now, conduct an online visit at Missionhealth.org/virtualclinic or visit a nearby urgent care facility. It’s important to avoid the emergency department unless there are signs and symptoms of severe illness, as it can expose the patient to other illnesses and expose others to illness as well.
Learn more about your options for care and how you can help lessen the impact of the flu on our community this season at missionhealth.org/flu.
Visitor restrictions will remain until reported flu-like activity decreases.
Hand sanitizing stations are available at hospital entrances and throughout the buildings. People who have not yet received the influenza vaccine are urged to do so immediately and to ensure their children have been vaccinated.
Your efforts are truly appreciated in helping keep our patients, team members and visitors safe.
