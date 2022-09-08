ASHEVILLE — In its ongoing effort to recognize, retain and recruit colleagues during this national healthcare worker shortage, Mission Health is making a $22 million investment in their colleagues by giving additional pay increases for key roles which support patient care.
In addition to the annual wage increases given to all colleagues earlier this year, these recent raises will recognize current employees and ensure the Western North Carolina community has access to the best healthcare in the region.
“These increases are a part of HCA Healthcare’s continued effort to support and invest in our greatest asset: our people,” said Greg Lowe, President, Mission Health/HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division. “Compensation and benefits for hospital roles and positions are at the forefront of operations and ensure a commitment to current employees that they are heard and valued,” Lowe said.
Wages will be increased for nurses (non-union and union) across all Mission Health hospitals and for many patient care roles such as environmental services, lab, laundry, and patient care technicians. These increases are in addition to the many investments Mission Health has made to address the national healthcare worker shortage including:
Funding three faculty positions in nursing education at local colleges and universities
Starting a pay-to-learn CNA program in Asheville and in Highlands
Opening the Asheville Campus of Galen College of Nursing
Offering significant sign-on bonuses and, now, making this unparalleled increase in pay.
Mission Health is grateful to all of their colleagues for the incredible work they do every day for their patients and this community.
