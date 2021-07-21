AVERY COUNTY — Juanita Vance’s house in Avery County has received well-needed renovations thanks to volunteers with Carolina Cross Connection, a faith-based nonprofit out of Gastonia.
The summer camp program from CCC has campsites all over western NC according to camp leader Justis Mitchell, who leads the construction section of the camp program.
“We connect churches to communities and communities to churches,” Mitchell said. Mitchell and his campers go to individuals in need of home repairs to help out around their houses and increase their quality of life. The program sends middle- and high-school-aged kids on these service missions.
Projects can include rebuilding front steps and porches, washing windows, doing yard work and other household repairs, as well as outdoor construction projects like building wheelchair ramps. Other sections of the organization, such as the urban ministry which works in downtown Asheville, work with individuals experiencing homelessness.
Churches from all over North Carolina participate in the CCC’s summer camp program which, in turn, serves in communities across the state. Mitchell said his group has come to Avery a couple of times and that in the coming weeks he will be returning with campers to visit Juanita Vance in Avery County for a third time.
At Vance’s house, Mitchell said his group has re-decked portions of her deck which were rotted and unsafe to walk on, as well as painting her front and back porches. Vance was recommended to CCC for service from WAMY, a local community action nonprofit that partners with “families and communities to provide the disadvantaged the support and tools they need to become self-sufficient,” according to the organization’s website.
Mitchell said that CCC receives referrals not only from nonprofits but also from government agencies.
“We get referrals from so many different agencies, and we organize these referrals by putting them into a spreadsheet system organized by county, type of project, and level of need,” Mitchell explained. “These spreadsheets then get sent out to staff from CCC that are working in those counties so that we can call and begin working with them.”
Individuals may also refer themselves, Mitchell said. Whether they learn about the program from a friend or online, Mitchell said individuals can call themselves in to request service from the CCC.
“All the projects are completely free of charge for the person that we are working with,” Mitchell said.
The most important part, Mitchell said, is building relationships. “That relational part has been really important with Mrs. Juanita; she has been absolutely great,” Mitchell said. “She’s just so sweet and loves to sit out on her porch and talk to the groups when they’re there and get to know them,”
Mitchell added that she loves to show the kids pictures of her grandkids.
“Since we’re a Christian-based nonprofit, we have a theme and a Bible passage we go through the entire week at camp,” Mitchell said. “Every morning we have a devotion and have them thinking about that theme when they go out into the community,” he said. “The kids really love talking with Mrs. Juanita and visiting her, and a lot of these places, not necessarily Mrs. Juanita’s house, but in general in the program, are places that might be pushing the kids outside their comfort zones, especially if they’re doing construction work they’ve never done before or going into spaces of poverty.”
The goal, Mitchell said, is for the campers to have these experiences and build relationships while they are being pushed outside of their comfort zones during camp. CCC is looking to expand in the future to more parts of the state, including a camp location they have which is currently inactive at the Outer Banks. Expanding their reach and impacting more campers and communities, Mitchell said he is excited to see how the program will grow in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.