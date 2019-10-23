LINVILLE — In a surprise turn of events, the 180-pound Bigfoot statue that used to adorn the exterior of Mountaineer Landscaping, and was missing for almost two months, found its way home on October 16.
Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye said the statue was found in the woods in the Edgemont community, unharmed, after a call from someone who spotted the mythical beast in the wild. There were no charges following the incident.
The statue initially disappeared on the evening of Aug. 23, with a Facebook post from Avery County Sheriff’s Office drawing public attention to the local landmark’s absence.
Frye said the insured statue was held by the office under video surveillance while the insurer was clearing it to be returned to the owners. The statue was returned this past weekend to its original home at the Mountaineer Landscaping location.
“We were beginning to have our doubts, but you know the thing with Bigfoot is, right when you least expect him to show up, that’s when you see him,” Frye said.
The AJT previously reported the $1,500 statue was bolted in place when it was stolen, and Mountaineer Landscaping Owner Terry Brewer said the reinstalled statue will be a significantly greater weight with the addition of some concrete.
“We went to church and as we’re walking in last night a lady said ‘I’m not sure, but I think they found Sasquatch,’” Brewer said in an Oct. 17 interview.
Brewer said it is special to have the statue out in front of the business.
“Everybody loves him,” Brewer said. “Even my grandchildren have had their picture made with him,” noting visitors stop at the store just to take pictures with the resin statue.
