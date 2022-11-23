COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — An Avery County man who has been missing for more than a month was found deceased near Ruffin, South Carolina, according to a press release from Colleton County (SC) Sheriff’s Office.
Braedan Christopher Rose, 26, was reported missing on Friday, Oct. 14. Rose’s family had not heard from him since Oct. 6, according to missing person flyers.
Rose’s whereabouts were unknown, but law enforcement in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina were informed of the situation and told to be on the lookout for him, according to a release from the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. Many flyers made by Rose’s family and friends also mentioned that he may have been in Tennessee.
Rose’s white 2009 Chevy Impala was found abandoned on US 21 in South Carolina and was towed by South Carolina Highway Patrol around 8 p.m. on Oct. 6, according to the CCSO release. North Carolina authorities did not know the car was towed until Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Rose’s body was discovered near where his car was found on Thursday, Nov. 17. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division requested that CCSO conduct a search warrant on the car, during which officers found no evidence of foul play, according to the CCSO press release.
CCSO is awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death, according to its release, and noted it is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact CCSO at (843) 549-2211.
